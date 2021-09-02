Tahlequah cut the unbeatens down to two teams in District 5A-4 with a convincing 12-2 run-rule win over Shawnee Thursday evening in Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers, who played just their second home game of the season and just their second game in 10 days, improved to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in the district under head coach Chris Ray.
Durant, who Tahlequah will face Saturday afternoon, is the only other unscathed team in 5A-4. The Lady Lions are 9-7 and 4-0. Shawnee dropped to 6-5 and 2-1.
The Lady Tigers started to get their bats going in the second inning against Shawnee’s Anneca Anderson, a high velocity pitcher. They scored four times in the second, added three more runs in the third and led 8-2 after four innings.
“Our biggest concern going into today was...I knew we would be fine in the circle and I knew we would play good defense...I just didn’t know how we’d react at the plate after not seeing any live pitching in a while, especially against a kid that has that kind of velocity,” Ray said. “We spent the last three days with the pitching machine cranked up, just trying to simulate that velocity. We did a good job once we started to figure her out and put the ball in play. I thought we came out focused and the kids had a plan at the plate.”
In the second, Tahlequah got all of its runs with two outs. Sophomore catcher Jadyn Buttery started the scoring with an RBI single to right field to score Charlea Cochran, junior third baseman Jayley Ray later brought home Buttery and Madi Matthews on a double, and senior first baseman Hailey Enlow pushed across Lexi Hannah on an infield single.
After the Lady Wolves scored twice in the third, the Lady Tigers responded with three more runs in the bottom of the inning to take control. They were sparked by back-to-back doubles from Mikah Vann and Buttery, who scored Mia Allen and courtesy runner Loren Walker. They stretched their lead to 7-2 on an infield single by Hannah that plated courtesy runner Maddy Parish.
Tahlequah closed out the contest in the fifth with its final four runs. Matthews and Hannah both crossed home plate on a Ray single, and both Ray and Enlow scored on a double from Allen.
Vann went the distance in the pitcher’s circle to record the win. Vann allowed two earned runs on three hits across five innings. She finished with nine strikeouts and did not issue a walk. Vann threw 16 first-pitch strikes to the 17 batters she faced and had a 69.4 strike percentage.
Hannah and Allen both collected three hits. Tahlequah, who ended with 14 hits, also received two hits apiece from Ray, Enlow and Buttery. Ray had a game-high four RBIs, while Buttery and Allen each drove in a pair of runs.
The Lady Tigers, who have won eight of their last 10 games, visit Durant Saturday in a 1 p.m. start. They will remain on the road Tuesday, Sept. 7 when they face Muskogee, and will return home to take on Pryor Thursday, Sept. 9.
