Tahlequah will try one last time to get into the win column before it begins District 6AII-1 play Friday when it hosts Sallisaw on homecoming night in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers are coming off a 43-3 road loss to Wagoner and dropped their season opener to Sapulpa, 39-35, Sept. 2 at Doc Wadley Stadium. It’s the program’s first 0-2 start in nearly a decade.
“I told the guys in a team meeting that Friday nights don’t define us, the first two weeks of the season don't define us…what defines us is what we do from this point forward,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s exciting. I like these guys, I like what I see, I like what I saw [Monday] at practice. They’re response was really good and it was a really good practice. They were upbeat and guys were doing what they’re supposed to do. The coaches have responded the right way, and so that’s exciting.”
The Black Diamonds are also winless with losses to Stigler (31-6) in their season opener and to Muldrow (38-17) last week.
“We’re on to Sallisaw and it’s a big week for a lot of different reasons,” Gilbert said. “It’s homecoming and I think there are three class reunions that are going to be at the game. It’s a big deal around here and I think it’s awesome. We embrace that, but we also know what matters is what we do on the field Friday night when it’s all said and done.
“We need to finish this non-district schedule strong. We need confidence going into district play because it plays a big role in this game and in life in general. We know we’ll have our work cut out for us. Sallisaw is a good football team and they’ve got some good football players. They’re physical and they’re well coached.”
The Tigers were led offensively by sophomore receiver Beckett Robinson last week. Robinson had five catches for 80 yards and added 14 rushing yards on two carries. Robinson has 10 receptions for 133 yards with a score in two games.
Junior quarterback Brody Younger completed 10 of 22 passes for 138 yards and had one interception, and senior running back Josh Munoz rushed for 48 yards on 12 carries. Through two games, Younger is completing 50 percent of his passes for 411 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
Junior tight end Brayden Northington did not have a reception against the Bulldogs after his 166 yard performance on three catches and three TDs against Sapulpa in week one.
Tahlequah’s offense struggled on third downs in the setback to Wagoner, converting just 3 of 13.
“We converted some third downs early on that first drive and even on the second drive, but the problem was we didn’t finish drives,” Gilbert said. “We knew going into that game that they were really good, so when you’re facing a good defense, when you’re facing a good team, opportunities that are there in front of you that you’ve created…you’ve got to take advantage and capitalize. It starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job of putting us in position to capitalize on those opportunities with the calls that are made.”
Defensively against Wagoner, Tahlequah was led by junior linebacker Jayden Moore’s nine tackles. Moore collected 17 tackles against Sapulpa. Northington had an interception, Munoz caused a fumble, and both Jacob Morrison and Robinson recovered fumbles. The Tigers gave up 410 total yards, including 251 yards on the ground.
