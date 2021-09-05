It was much of the same for Northeastern State Saturday night.
The RiverHawks struggled to move the ball on offense, had their defense on the field for a large majority of the night, and they couldn’t get into the win column.
NSU’s winless streak climbed to 25 games, dating back to 2017, in a season-opening 38-7 loss to Emporia State at Doc Wadley Stadium.
“We didn’t do anything offensively, so when you’re out there going three-and-out and putting the defense back on the field, that’s not acceptable,” NSU head coach J.J. Eckert said. “We never could really get our running game established at all, and our passing game was very mediocre. We just didn’t function very well. We didn’t execute the way we would’ve liked to execute collectively.”
The RiverHawks, who have now dropped nine straight games to Emporia State, used three different quarterbacks before they could find their way to the end zone midway through the fourth quarter. They finished with 159 total yards, were just 1 of 14 on third downs, punted 10 times and threw an interception.
NSU’s scoring drive went 65 yards in six plays and was capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by running back Darius Hopkins with 7:05 remaining.
“I liked that we kept on playing, particularly on the defensive side,” Eckert said. “That’s a good football team defensively. Those guys were the No. 2 defense in the conference back in 2019 and they had seven starters back. I’m never going to take anything away from those guys. They’re a very, very talented football team on the defensive side, and they’re very good on offense.”
The Hornets scored 28 of their points in the first half behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Braden Gleason. Gleason, who finished by completing 28 of 40 passes for 344 yards, hooked up with Cole Schumacker for 65 yards to begin the scoring. He later connected with Jaylen Varner on a 30-yard TD with 4:57 remaining in the first quarter, and added a 2-yard scoring toss to Varner to complete the scoring in the first half.
Emporia State’s other touchdown came on a Canaan Brooks 18-yard run at the 9:44 mark of the second quarter.
The Hornets finished with 527 total yards of offense. They were led on the ground by Brooks’ 52 yards on 11 carries, and Calvin Boyce’s 50 yards on 10 attempts. Schumacker had a game-high 72 receiving yards, and Dalton Cowan added 65 yards on five receptions.
Sophomore Jacob Medrano, and freshmen Grant Elerick and Ben Ward each saw time behind center for NSU. In a start, Medrano completed 7 of 12 attempts for 47 yards. Elerick, who directed the scoring drive, went 4 of 11 for 36 yards and threw an interception, and Ward completed four of his six attempts for nine yards.
The RiverHawks’ offense had just one play of 20 yards or more, a 23-yard pitch and catch from Elerick to tight end Tre Currin.
Isaiah Davis led the NSU ground game with 30 yards on five carries, while Hopkins followed with 28 yards, and Keon Moore added 27. Receiver Malik Antwine closed with five catches for 42 yards.
Defensively, Northeastern State was led by defensive back Marques Williams’ 10 total tackles. In his first start, Tahlequah High School product Blake Corn posted two quarterback sacks.
The RiverHawks will travel to play Missouri Southern in a 2 p.m. start Saturday, Sept. 11.
