Going into the end of a game with a big lead is important for any team.
Tahlequah’s softball team learned the importance of this in their 9-4 win over the Collinsville Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 24. The Lady Tigers held a 9-0 lead with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
A Cardinals’ two-out rally against starting pitcher Riley Dotson was extinguished for the Lady Tigers to hold on for the win.
“That is why I always tell the kids that it is important to have a big lead going into the late innings,” Tigers Head Coach Chris Ray said.
“They are going to have to send 12 or 13 to the plate to beat you. Riley settled down, she didn’t really miss her spots they just got a couple of hits.”
Dotson was stellar throughout the Lady Tigers game with the Cardinals. Through that six and two-thirds innings, Dotson allowed just two hits, no walks, no runs, and four strikeouts. Dotson’s night ended with six hits, four runs, one walk, and the win.
“She was good today, she came out sharp early,” Ray said. “The last couple of games she started off slowly but she was dialed in from the start. She hit her spots pretty well, it was the third time through the lineup they will usually get a couple of hits.”
Dotson’s trouble started with a bloop single that was stretched to a double. A walk and an infield single loaded the bases. Another infield single brought the first run around for the Cardinals. With the bases loaded, Kate Reid ripped a three-run double.
Dotson would then settle in to secure the win for the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers were clicking on the offensive side of the ball as well. THS started the scoring with a three-spot in the first inning.
A Cardinals error gave the first run to the Lady Tigers. Amelia Miller would then bring in the second run of the day on a separate error.
The Cardinals then committed a third error to put a pair of runners on.
A sacrifice bunt from Maddy Parish and a groundout from Sada Ally gave the Lady Tigers a 3-0 lead.
“I just think the whole key is getting runners on early in an inning,” Ray said. “It allows us to get our running game going. We can kind of put pressure on the defenses. But the key is to get one of the first two on to make something happen.”
After picking up a run in the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Tigers picked up a pair of runs in the fifth.
With one out Amelia Miller ripped a single to center field. The next batter, Jersey Retzloff then ripped a triple to take a 5-0 lead. Ally then drove in her second runner of the day with a single.
In the sixth inning, Jersey Retzloff drove in Charlea Cochran. Retzloff was then driven in by Parrish.
Retzloff and Parrish each ended with two hits out of the four and five spot in the lineup.
“With Charlea [Cochran] and Riley [Dotson] in the top two spots we usually have people on base in front of them, they are there to drive in runs,” Ray said. “That is what we expect them to do and that is what they are called to do so it is not really a surprise.”
The win improves the Lady Tigers record to 9-5-1 on the season.
“I was comfortable with the way we played, scoring four out of the six innings was good. A good district win is always our goal to get district wins,” Ray said.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action at the Murray State Festival on Friday, Aug. 25.
