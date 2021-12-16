STILL UNBEATEN: Lady Cougars defeat Sequoyah, 53-44

The Place Where They Play was the site of a hard-fought girls basketball game Thursday night. The eighth-ranked Keys Lady Cougars visited the 17th-ranked Sequoyah Lady Indians, and after 32 minutes of clawing and scratching, the Lady Cougars came out on top, 53-44.
Although Keys led most of the way, the Lady Cougars didn’t have an easy path to victory. Sequoyah’s goal to stop Kylee Eubanks was obvious, but the Lady Indians only partially succeeded in shutting down the senior guard. Number Zero racked up five in the first quarter, seven in the second, and five in the third for a game-tying 17 points. Interestingly enough, the player she tied with was little sister Allie Eubanks. When Kylee was unable to get a shot off, or to penetrate, she dumped it inside to Allie, or back outside to Sierra Winkler, who finished with 12.
The game was close throughout, with Keys leading 10-9 after one period. The Lady Cougars added to their lead in the second period, outscoring their hosts 17-13.
Sequoyah Coach Justin Brown said his girls really had a letdown in the third quarter, and the 14-7 score of the period proved that. Harley Culie scored 16 points in the game for the Lady Indians, but was held scoreless in the third stanza.
The Lady Indians bested Keys in the fourth period, 15-12, but it was too little, too late.
Other scorers for the Lady Cougars were Kylie Stilwell with three, and Ashlyn Radomski and Jaedynn Scott each with two.
Sequoyah was led by senior Harley Culie with 16 points, while Annaston Brown chipped in 11, Alena Deer had eight, Carey Folsum tossed in five, and Shailey Hair and Emmary Elizondo each scored two.
Keys Coach Rick Kirkhart said he knew going in that Sequoyah was better than their record (3-4) indicates, and Coach Brown does a fine job with the girls. “I told the girls before the game that this was a pivotal game, that this is the game that’s going to propel us through the holidays, and they did that,” Kirkhart said. “They worked hard, we made a bunch of mistakes, but they’re correctable mistakes.”
He said Kylee Eubanks is a big part of the Lady Cougars’ offense, and does a good job defensively, and finished the night with a double-double, 17 points and 11 rebounds. “I knew they were going to be out to stop her, because she’s one of our key players,” he said.
“Sierra Winkler, oh my goodness, played outstanding defense. I’m so proud of her, she sucked it up and guarded their best shooter all night. And she’s sick tonight too.”
As far as rankings right now, Kirkhart had something to say, too.
“Rankings this early are important for the kids, but to me, we just want to get better, play good basketball, work hard, that’s all I ask of them, and they’re doing that right now.”
The Lady Cougars are now 6-0 going into Christmas break. They will resume action Jan. 4, 2022, at home against Oktaha.
Sequoyah Coach Brown wasn’t pleased with his girls’ effort in the game. “We didn’t come out of the lockerroom in the third quarter and that was the difference in the game. We worked on some things to prepare for the game, and we just didn’t execute them.”
The Lady Indians will travel to Claremore Sequoyah Friday night for their last outing before the break.
