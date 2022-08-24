Tahlequah remained unbeaten in District 5A-4 and won its third consecutive game Tuesday after defeating Shawnee, 3-1, on the road.
The Lady Tigers, who have won seven of their last eight games, improved to 12-4 overall and 4-0 in the district. They're the only remaining unbeaten team in 5A-4. Durant is currently 4-1, and Glenpool is 3-2.
Senior Jayley Ray and freshman Riley Dotson combined for five of Tahlequah's five hits. Ray went 3 for 4 with a double, and Dotson went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.
Senior pitcher Mikah Vann went the distance, allowing one earned run on six hits in seven innings. Vann collected 14 strikeouts and issued three walks. She retired the last nine batters she faced, and posted three strikeouts in the second and fifth innings.
Maddy Parish brought home courtesy runner Jordan Bread on a bunt for the game's first run in the second inning. Bread, who stole third base, ran for Vann, who led off the inning with a double.
Junior shortstop Charlea Cochran singled with one out in the third inning and later stole home to give the Lady Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Tahlequah got its third run during the first inning when Dotson stole home. Dotson had a one-out double, and Ray followed with a single.
The Lady Tigers return home to face McAlester Thursday in a 5 p.m. start. McAlester is 3-7 overall and 0-2 in the district.
