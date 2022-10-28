STILLWATER RUNS DEEP: Tigers fall 55-0 in shutout sweep

The Stillwater Pioneers are considered to be a run-oriented team, and run they did Friday on their way to a 55-0 lopsided victory over the Tahlequah Tigers.
Stillwater scored early, and often, but not always on the ground. Quarterback Gage Gundy was as effective in the air as the Pioneers' leading rusher, Noah Roberts, was on the ground. Roberts ran rampant, especially in the first half, picking up more than 100 yards rushing, including a 30-yard touchdown run in the first half alone.
The Tigers were unable to stop the Stillwater attack, and could not move the ball much against the incredibly different Stillwater defense. Sometimes, all 11 would line up in a straight line 4-5 yards off the ball, or be scattered about in what appeared to be no particular order, and be bouncing around, totally confusing the offense.
The first Stillwater score came at the 7:59 mark of the first quarter when Gundy scampered in from nine yards out. Nils Krause added the PAT, and the Pioneers led 7-0.
Before the quarter ended, Gundy connected with Holden Thompson in the corner of the endzone, and just like that, Stillwater led 14-0.
Roberts added his 30-yard TD run early in the second period, then Gundy scored from the two, upping the score to 28-0 with more than half of the second quarter still to play.
With just under two minutes left in the half, the Pioneers scored again, taking the game into halftime with a 35-0 lead.
In the second half, Tiger quarterback Brody Younger began airing it out, connecting with several receivers and moving the ball deep into enemy territory. As a result, the running game began to open up a bit, as well, but the Tigers could never quite reach paydirt.
Stillwater kept pounding, however, scoring three more touchdowns before the game was over. Krause added the PAT on two TDs, and one two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Tigers were knocking on the door at the end of the game, but the final pass was intercepted, ending the game.
“I was proud of our guys tonight,” Tahlequah Head Coach Brad Gilbert said. “Stillwater is a good team, but our guys continued to play all four quarters. They did some good things, and it’s just an opportunity for us to get better, and get ready for Bartlesville next week."
Throughout the game, when the Tigers were on defense, one name kept being announced over the loudspeaker.
“Coda Bunch, one of our seniors, had a very good game,” Gilbert said. “He had a lot of open field stops, PBUs (pass breakups), and really played his heart out his last home game. Race Stopp had some big catches, Caden Waits ran the ball well."
The Tigers are now 3-6 overall, and 2-4 in District play. Next week they travel to Bartlesville, and Gilbert said that was a big game.
“That game will determine where we go in the playoffs,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.