A series split was not in the works on Tuesday, April 4, for the Tahlequah Tigers.
Despite leading 10-7 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Tigers could not hold on against Stillwater on Tuesday, April 4 and lost 11-10 on a walk-off hit-by-pitch.
“It is the story of our season. We have had some things go right,” said head coach Sam Nelson. “The only thing that matters is that we are playing good baseball towards the end of the year. We are playing our best baseball right now we just need to put some things together.”
The Pioneers completed the two-game sweep with the walk-off win.
Monday | Pioneers 5, Tigers 1
Although the Tahlequah Tigers scored a run in the first inning, tying the game at 1-1, that was all they could muster, falling to the visiting Stillwater Pioneers, 5-1 on Monday, April 3.
Stillwater scored one in the top of the first, but the Tigers came back in the bottom of the inning when, with one out, Jack Vance reached on an error, and Brayden Northington singled, sending Vance to third base.
Conner Lee hit the first pitch into center field, deep enough for Vance to tag up and score.
Lee had the Tigers’ only extra-base hit in the bottom of the fourth when he doubled. His courtesy runner Brody Younger advanced to third on a passed ball but was stranded there.
In the bottom of the sixth, Vance and Northington both singled, but after advancing on a passed ball, they were marooned on third and second, respectively.
That accounted for the Tigers’ four hits: a double by Lee, a pair of singles by Northington, and a single by Vance. The Tigers struck out 15 times with only Ryan Eagle drawing a walk.
Four errors by the Tigers didn’t help, either.
Levi Kelly started on the mound for the Tigers, going two and two-thirds innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, walking three, and fanning four.
Race Stopp came on in relief, working three and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs, one hit, walking two, and striking out seven Pioneers. Bennett Sams threw two-thirds of an inning and was charged with two runs, one hit, one walk, and one strikeout.
Tuesday | Pioneers 11, Tigers 10
During game two of the series at Stillwater, the Tigers’ bats were much more active.
In the top of the first inning, THS’s bats were on fire quickly going up 4-0.
Brayden Northington got the day started with a single driving in the first run of the game. Brycen Smith followed that up with a three-run home run to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Smith added another RBI in the next inning.
The Tigers’ hot bats continued as they put up two runs in each of the next two innings to take an 8-1 lead.
“It is obviously exciting,” said Nelson on the offensive improvements. “I am happy to see we have been struggling at the plate all year. It happened early and often today, but we have been working with things not going our way.”
In the bottom of the third, the Pioneers fought back putting up five runs to make the score 8-7.
Going into the bottom of the sixth inning the Tigers were up 10-7, but the Pioneers were not done.
With two outs the Pioneers found their footing putting up three runs to tie the game at 10.
With the bases loaded Eli Gibson plunked Talon Kendricks to bring in the winning run and secure the 11-10 Stillwater win.
Northington led the way for the Tigers going 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs.
“Brayden swung the bat really well,” said Nelson. “He has been struggling with rolling over, so it was nice to see him drive it today. He is a competitive kid and he will get back on it.”
The loss dropped the Tigers to 2-12 on the season.
The Tigers return home Thursday, April 6, at 5 p.m. to host the McAlester Buffaloes.
