Vickie Elliott has coached two state champion cheerleading squads, 11 regional champions, has been named Coach of the Year three times, and has been inducted into the Oklahoma Cheerleading Hall of Fame. And that's just a part of her accomplishments.
Elliott's career began way back when she started peewee cheerleading as a toddler, right? Hardly.
"Growing up, I never even considered cheerleading," said Elliott. "I played basketball in high school."
Elliott, who was Vickie Dunlap at that time, was the daughter of an Air Force lifer, and attended several schools all over the world, including England, during her elementary years. When her father, who was a Tahlequah native, retired, the family moved back to Tahlequah, where Elliott attended Tahlequah Middle School and High School.
During her junior year as a Lady Tiger, she tore her ACL, which ended her basketball career. After graduation, she attended Northeastern State University, getting a double major in biology and chemistry.
Upon graduation, Elliott said she was like, "Now what? I thought to myself, 'What am I going to do with biology and chemistry majors?'"
Elliott said she was on the waitlist for medical school when she thought she might like to try teaching. She put in an application at Tahlequah school, and got an interview with Joe Duncan and John Pierce. At the end of the interview, Duncan told her he had a spot for her in the science department, but there was one stipulation.
"He said I also had to coach cheerleading," she said.
She thought he was kidding, and told him she knew nothing about cheerleading.
"He wasn't kidding. He told me that was OK, that I'd be fine," said Elliott.
She met with the outgoing cheerleading coach who handed her a notebook, told her they had already chosen captains, but they weren't happy with it, and there was already drama.
"She said, 'But here it is, now I have to go figure out what to fix for dinner,' and that was my introduction to cheerleading," said Elliott.
She said the cheerleaders had never competed, had never been to any contests, or any extra activities. The squad had two boys, senior Heath Miller and junior Ray Robinson, who were both tumblers.
"They were also both drum majors in the band, so they would tumble with the band and cheer with the cheerleaders," said Elliott.
Overall, the squad was pretty good, she said, so when she received notification of a regional competition in Tulsa, sponsored by Universal Cheerleading Association, she sat the team down and told them they were really good, then asked if maybe they would like to go to a competition.
The team went to the regional competition and won.
"Here I was, 23 years old and in my first year ever coaching cheerleading, and I was the coach of the Regional champions," said Elliott.
"We got to go to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the National Finals," she said. "There were 74 teams in our division, and we finished 16 out of 74, and we had never competed before."
In 1986, a group of Tahlequah cheer parents petitioned the Tahlequah school board to make cheerleading a sport.
"The OSSAA hadn't recognized cheerleading as a sport yet, and Tahlequah was one of the first schools in the state to make cheerleading a sport," said Elliott. "Then in the 1989-'90 school year, the OSSAA made cheerleading a sport, giving us our own competition."
Tahlequah cheerleading won back-to-back state championships, and were runners-up several times.
"I feel runners-up was harder than the championships," she said. "Those State Runner-Ups are very important to me."
In 1997, Elliott opened a cheerleading school in Tahlequah, Cheer It Up, a business coaching young cheerleaders. She retired from Tahlequah High School after 38 years, but is still active in Cheer It Up.
Elliott said she is not comfortable being in the spotlight, and was speechless when notified she was being inducted into the Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame.
"I'm honored," she said. "And I'm proud of the program I started and is still going strong."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.