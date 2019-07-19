Stock rising

Kloe Bowin has seen her stock rise over the course of the summer.
It isn’t a surprise.
The Tahlequah 6-foot-2 forward/center and senior-to-be gives her team a unique formula — a blend of size and athleticism.
Bowin will be in a different position for the Lady Tigers in 2019-20.
One of three seniors, she will be counted on for more production on the offensive end.
With the departure of guards Alli Stayathome and Taya Green, the focus will shift to the frontcourt with Bowin and sophomore Faith Springwater.
It’s expected to be the team strength for head coach David Qualls.
“We’re now kind of building from the inside out with her and Faith,” Qualls said. “It’s where we’re at with breaking in new guards. Kloe will definitely be someone we rely on. She gives us a lot of flexibility on the defensive end because she can guard different positions. Offensively we’ll try to get the ball inside.”
“I think that my size is really going to help us this year because I’ve gotten tougher inside so I feel like they can rely more on me,” Bowin said following a recent shootaround with former Lady Tiger great Delaney Nix and current teammate Lily Couch.
“This summer a lot of teams would double and triple team me so then I can rely on my guards to hit their outside shots. I think I will be relied on a lot more this year, which I’m excited about. I wanted that role last year, but this year it is more my team. If they pass the ball inside I’m going to try to score. I have to figure out how I can score off a double team, but my guards can also hit shots.”
Bowin was third on the team in scoring last season at 7.1 points. She led the Lady Tigers with 33 blocked shots, averaged 4.1 rebounds and shot 44.9 percent overall from the floor. She also had a knack for getting to the free throw line where she led the team with 88 attempts and converted on 68.2 percent of those.
Last year’s jump, along with strides over the summer, hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Bowin has picked up two offers in the last month, most recently from Northeastern State and head coach Fala Bullock. She was offered by Rogers State on June 29, and her first offer came from Southern Nazarene last year.
“She’s worked hard this summer,” Qualls said. “She’s still the most comfortable in the paint and with facing up and driving, but she’s worked on 12 to 15-foot jumpers. She’s got good touch and that’s certainly getting noticed more going into her final life period at this level. She’s putting the work in and she’s starting to get a lot of interest.”
Bowin reached career marks twice last season in scoring when she finished with 17 points against both Glenpool and Tulsa NOAH. She pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds in her final game against Tulsa East Central.
Versatility is often the first word Qualls uses to describe Bowin.
“Her versatility gives us a lot of freedom to do a lot on the defensive end first,” he said. “If you look at Kloe she’s always passed the eye test and now obviously that’s gotten out to college coaches. Kloe’s been gifted with size and length and athleticism to go along with it.
Expanding her shooting range is the big bonus, not only for her senior year as a Lady Tiger but for going forward on the next level.
“I’m now working on my outside game so when I do go to college I will be able to take on the role of a four player because right now I’m a true five against any matchup,” Bowin said. “Coach Qualls has been helping me expand my game. I’m quick for my size so he expects me to take them out and beat them off the dribble, whether that’s out on the perimeter or even on the high post where I can face up or just go by.”
Bowin, who also competes in volleyball and track, has also been able to put in more time this offseason with basketball than previous years.
“This offseason has been different because I’ve been lifting with the team,” she said. “The last couple of years I would be with volleyball and missed lifting workouts.”
Tahlequah finished with a 19-8 mark in 2018-19 and failed to reach the Class 5A State Tournament for the first time in three years.
Bowin wants to make sure that her team gets back what it lost.
“We just missed last year, so hopefully we’ll make it back,” she said. “I’ve been twice, my freshman and sophomore years, and it hurt not going last year. That’s my main goal in my senior year. I want to get back there.”
She will play a big part in determining where the Lady Tigers go.
