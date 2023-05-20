Trae Baker is not a satisfied runner by any means.
Sure Tahlequah’s junior star got second in the 800-meter race at the State Finals over the weekend, but he fell just short of the ultimate prize. Now with the taste still lingering, Baker has one goal in mind for next year; a State Championship.
“It is definitely something to be happy about,” said Baker about being State runner-up. “But I defiantly have a chip on my shoulder after getting second in State. Wanting to be that State Champion next year I have a lot to fight for and a lot more work to do.”
Most people would be satisfied with that result and be ready for the offseason. But Baker was back on the track just two days after state.
Days after the State Finals and Baker was already back on the track competing in the Meet of Champions. There all the State Champions and runner-ups from 1A to 5A compete. Baker took home first in the 800 running a 1:55.50 to beat the runner that took first at State, Max Clark.
“It was bittersweet,” said Baker on beating Clark. “Two days after state and running a 1:55 I can’t really complain. Consistency is a lot of what college coaches are looking for so I was happy to stay around what I was at all season.”
Along with competing in the 800, Baker was a key part of the Tigers 4x800 relay race. Racing as the anchor, when Baker got the baton the Tigers were in about eighth or ninth place.
Quickly Baker would tackle the tough task ahead.
“When I got the baton, I panicked, and my first 400 I was blazing and catching people,” said Baker. “I ended up splitting a 1:55. I am an aggressive runner, when you are at the back of the pack you have to catch up and fight for your team. I was really excited about how our team progressed. Definitely a big week for week for all of us here.”
Baker’s time helped the Tigers finish with an 8:18.24 and ended the relay in fourth place.
Mother Nature ensured that Baker’s next race would not go as smoothly. After getting stretched and ready to go a tornado in the area cause a delay.
After over an hour delay the Tigers and the rest of the 4x400 relay teams were back on the track gearing up to race. The delay affected the Tigers as they ran a 3:33.47, a second slower than the 3:33.11 they ran at regional and finished in 12.
“It was unforeseen,” said Baker. “We were about to run, I had stretched and everything then boom a delay. We all just didn’t really run that well.”
While not a State champion this year, Baker has lofty goals in mind for next year that go beyond the State Meet.
“I want the school record in the 800 I am a half second off,” said Baker. “Then the mile record and the 400 record are in the back of my mind as well. I just have to train harder and do what I am doing. I have to just go all out.”
In the more foreseeable future, Baker is set to start training for cross country. Even though track and cross country have different training regiments, Baker already has his foot in the door.
“It is a pretty big jump a lot less track running and more miles,” said Baker. “I am already kind of in shape for cross country because we have been running a lot of miles. Hopefully, we can shock a lot of people, my goal is a sub-16 race.”
Besides personal accomplishments, Baker thinks the Tigers can win the State Championship ‘if everyone gives 110%.’
