The Indians of Sequoyah hit the road Monday, Feb. 13, to play the Rangers of Roland. In a fight to the finish Roland came out ahead 67-63.
Roland came out strong in the first quarter, putting up six points. Sequoyah’s No. 10 Brody Young got the offense started with three points off a jumper and a free throw. The Rangers responded back working to keep the momentum. A host of Indians put their mark on the scoreboard for their team. Jalen Handle, Trenton Drywater, Talen Gann, and Aiden Armontrout all scoring in the first for the Indians. Sequoyah’s defense kept them in the game with good rebounding. Heading in to the second quarter, Roland had the lead 19-12.
The Indians hit the court not giving up the lead quietly. A three ball by Sequoyah’s Young, along with clutch shots by Armontrout, Gann, and Holmes had the Indians knocking on the door of the Rangers. With a score of 20-22 and five minutes left in the first half of the ballgame, both teams brought the energy. Armontrout of the Indians scored on a steal by Sequoyah’s Young. Then Armontrout drawing the charging foul gained possession for the Indians with seconds to go. Sequoyah’s No. 5 Jalen Handle hit a buzzer beater three from downtown at the half, to bring the score to 32-34. Roland held the lead by two.
Sequoyah had big defensive plays by Armontrout and Drywater to start the third quarter. A steal by the Indians No. 10 Brody Young resulted in a bucket by No. 23 Talen Gann. Roland continued to work the ball in the hoop while the Indians refused to let up. Roland had the lead going into the fourth quarter 51-48.
The Indians hit the floor in the fourth with all cylinders firing. Good ball movement allowed shots by Gann, Holmes, and Armontrout to fall. The defense worked to make stops. With two minutes of play left the Indians had closed the gap with Roland leading 60-58. A three pointer at the end of the quarter by Sequoyah’s No. 10 wasn’t enough to sway the final score in their favor. Roland took the win with a final score of 68-63.
Leading the Indians in scoring was Talen Gann with 19, Aiden Armontrout and Kellan Holmes with 12, Brody Young with 11, Jalen Handle with five, and Trenton Drywater with four.
Sequoyah will travel to play Claremore-Sequoyah on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
