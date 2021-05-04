Tahlequah closed its regular season Monday with a 10-3 win over Ketchum in Tahlequah.
The Tigers, who finished with a 13-18 overall mark under head coach Bret Bouher, will begin postseason play Wednesday with a pair of games against Pryor and Shawnee at the Class 5A Pryor Regional.
Tahlequah was sparked offensively by Brody Bouher and Race Stopp on Monday. Bouher went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and walked once, and Stopp had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a pair of runs. Tanner Christian had a double and two RBIs.
Caleb Davis, Eli Gibson, Shaw Thornton, Stopp, Bennett Sams, Brayden Northington and Brody Younger each pitched one inning for the Tigers. They combined to allow earned runs, just two hits, recorded 10 strikeouts and issued seven walks.
The Tigers scored five of their runs in the second inning, highlighted by Stopp’s two-run triple to right field that scored Gibson and Thornton and gave THS a 4-1 advantage. Tyler Joice added a sacrifice fly to center field that brought in Stopp, and Gibson tied the score at 1-1 on an RBI single to left that plated Davis.
Tahlequah extended its lead to 8-2 in the fourth behind run-scoring single from Davis and Thornton, and went up 10-3 in the fifth on a Christian two-run double to left that scored Stopp and Bouher.
Bouher is hitting .615 over his last three games and has knocked in three runs. In that same stretch, Christian has four hits and three RBIs, and Stopp four hits and has driven in four runs.
Tahlequah opens Wednesday’s double-elimination regional against top-seeded Pryor at 11 a.m. Pryor defeated the Tigers twice in District 5A-4 play by scores of 10-0 and 11-1. Pryor, the district champion, enters play with a 27-8 record.
The Tigers will face second-seeded Shawnee in the second game of the regional at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Shawnee has a mark of 21-14 and has won five of its last six games.
Pryor and Shawnee will play in Wednesday’s final game at 4 p.m.
