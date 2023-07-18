Northeastern State football head coach J.J. Eckert and the rest of the division-2 coaches across the nation have a unique challenge.
At the D-2 level coaches are not allowed to do summer practices, mini camps, or organized team activities until the start of practices, unlike Power Five D-1 programs. Eckert was able to work with his team from Jan. until May lifting and installing the playbook before he had to step back.
A big aspect of this year’s spring football was to develop a stronger roster for NSU. This year’s 38 members of the 1000-pound club mark the highest number the program has achieved.
“I think that was the biggest area we had to improve,” said Eckert. “I think we were able to address those things. We had 38 players make it to the 1000-pound club, which is astronomically higher than it has been in the past. We also talked a lot about finishing and playing a 60-minute football game.”
Since spring football has ended, Eckert has not been able to coach his team.
The RiverHawks have been on their own for the entirety of the summer working on building muscle and conditioning.
“Getting better in the summer makes Aug. and Sept. easier,” said Eckert. “If you put in that investment it will pay off once the season starts.”
Before the RiverHawks departed, Eckert had a message for his players.
“I think the biggest message was to continue to work in May, June, July like we did in spring football,” said Eckert. “I thought it was the best spring we have ever had. I thought as a coaching staff and program we made it count and we wanted them to go off and continue that.”
This year’s summer workouts have been the best that Eckert can remember. Eckert thinks that has to do with the higher number of upperclassmen on the roster. Last season NSU had just 14 juniors and seniors, while this season they will have over 40.
Eckert has seen the deep group of upperclassmen take the lead for this summer’s workouts.
“Anytime you have an older football team it makes it an easier process,” said Eckert. “They have been in the weight room and in your program for the duration. We want to continue developing a team that is a family. It obviously connects everyone and helps us achieve the team goal.”
Since the RiverHawks are deep in experience, Eckert has seen the work being put in as expected.
“I think the big thing is finally having the chance to get older,” said Eckert.
“Getting out here and watching the guys work is great, you don’t have to give them a script. They know how to do everything and what to expect. I think that is good because when you have a bunch of young people you have to show them the steps.”
Eckert and the RiverHawks still have a couple of weeks to go until they are reunited.
On Aug. 3, players will report for physicals and practices will start the next day.
Once the team is back together the first order of business is to find the captains and leaders for the season.
While a handful of players stepping up would be nice, Eckert would prefer to see his group of underclassmen as a whole slot into that position.
“I think as you get older it is a little bit simpler to find those [leaders],” said Eckert.
“Everyone wants to have vocal leaders but in the same regard you want someone to lead in other ways; in the locker room on campus and our community. I am a firm believer that actions speak louder than words. You hope it is more a player-led group. You hope it is a bunch of guys that have been here that step up in that role.”
The RiverHawks’s season kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against Fort Hays. State.
