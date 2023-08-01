Last season then Tahlequah boys’ high school basketball Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge had one of the best first seasons a coach can have.
The Tigers made the State Tournament, Hayden Smith was named Metro Lakes Offensive Player of the Year, and THS had a new look offense that they were looking to implement going into next season. Wooldridge had one of the best set-ups for a high school coach in the area, and he knew this.
During the offseason, he was ready for next season as a high school coach, until a tempting offer came his way. Southwestern Christian brought on Wooldridge as head coach after spending 2012-’15 as an assistant.
“I wasn’t looking for another job period, much less a return to the college level at this point,” said Wooldridge. “Having been out of the college game for five years I assumed that stage of my career was probably over. I was enthusiastic about our team heading into the ‘23-24 season and was looking forward to a different style of play.”
The return to the college level was not something that Wooldridge was expecting during the summer. Wooldridge spent the summer working with the Tigers before the opportunity at SCU popped up.
The conversation between Wooldridge and the Tigers was a tough one according to THS’s former leader.
“Those conversations are always difficult because you build relationships with guys on the team and develop two-way trust with your players and when one side of that equation leaves it’s hard. I’m still processing it myself because it was such a sudden development,” said Wooldridge
Once this chance came on the board, Wooldridge jumped at it. He was familiar with the league having played at Oklahoma Bapists during his college days. After he graduated he got his first chance at SCU.
“I really enjoy the NAIA level, SCU specifically is a place where I had great experiences,” Wooldridge said. “I really enjoyed the people that I worked with there, most of whom are still at SCU. They are in a conference that I’m very familiar with having played in the league as a player myself.”
Wooldridge originally got into the high school level in 2019 when he left OBU to coach at Bethany High School where his sons played. The change of level was refreshing for someone who had spent their tenure in the NAIA.
“I really enjoyed the time coaching my sons and seeing them interact with their teammates,” said Wooldridge. “I made the switch to be around my boys more but ended up developing relationships with players that I had at Bethany and Tahlequah that will last forever.”
During his time with THS, he quickly made waves in the MLC. Through the first offseason, Wooldridge quickly knew the team was going to be a special unit with a chance at the State Tournament. The Tigers went to the State Quarter Finals, before being uprooted by No. 1 seed Carl Albert.
Before the season started Wooldridge knew the Tigers were able to make a run to the State Tournament.
“After last summer with the Tigers, I felt like we could be a State Tourney team,” said Wooldridge. “We took a marathon approach to the season and paced ourselves in such a way that we had the physical & mental energy needed to make a run at the end when it counted.”
That marathon approached worked as Smith picked up the MLC OPOY and the Tigers fulfilled Wooldridge’s guess.
“Hayden Smith was the point of the sword for us but we had excellent depth for the high school level and eight other guys that contributed on a regular basis,” said Wooldridge. “The unselfishness and buy-in from those guys who were willing to sacrifice individual stats and goals for the good of our team made our depth a strength where oftentimes it can cause problems within a team.”
THS quickly moved to replace Wooldridge with Duane Jones, who had served as THS’s head coach for three seasons before resigning in 2020.
