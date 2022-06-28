Tahlequah put a wrap on its summer 7-on-7 competition Tuesday in the Muskogee Passing League at the Indian Bowl.
“It’s been good,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “We had a lot of young players that we brought over just to see what they did against this kind of competition. They did some good things, and it’s just always good to see them out and competing. That can get lost throughout the course of the summer.
“It’s just growth. Every opportunity we get to come together as a group, we get to grow together, and that’s what we want to see.”
The Tigers, coming off a 7-4 season and seventh consecutive playoff appearance under Gilbert, will climb the ladder to Class 6A-II in 2022.
Prior to Tuesday’s outing, Tahlequah participated in a 7-on-7 tournament in Siloam Springs, Arkansas and reached the semifinals. Tuesday was Tahlequah’s second appearance in Muskogee.
“Our 12 players went over there and performed very well,” Gilbert said. “We got to the semifinals and it was good to see. I wasn’t really concerned about getting to the semifinals. I just liked the way we fought through…the fact they got tired, saw some adversity. They really responded to it really well, and some kids made some plays.”
The Tigers were somewhat shorthanded Tuesday with key contributors involved in baseball. Three pieces missing were sophomore Beckett Robinson, junior Jacob Morrison and junior Brayden Northington. It allowed Gilbert to put inexperienced and younger players on the field.
“It was good to bring some of these younger guys here,” Gilbert said. “We brought some freshmen over, and a lot of our JV kids were on vacation. It’s just the way it kind of works over the course of a summer. You roll with it, and it’s just an opportunity for these younger guys that don’t get a lot of opportunities on the field with the high school team. We got them today, so they got a chance to learn, but also make the most of it and show where they’re at too.”
The biggest shoes to fill for the Tigers will be at the quarterback position with the departure of two-year starter Tyler Joice.
Junior Brody Younger and sophomore Cash McAlvain took all the reps Tuesday. Robinson is expected to contribute from behind center as well.
Younger is the only quarterback with game experience on the varsity level. As a sophomore, he appeared in five games, completing 10 of 21 passes for 131 yards with two touchdowns.
“Brody’s had a really good summer,” Gilbert said. “He’s learning the system with every rep he gets. It’s good.”
Gilbert was also pleased with the summer play of linebackers Jayden Moore, Brayden Northington and Josh Munoz, and seniors Cale Matlock and Coda Bunch.
“Jayden has a good summer at inside linebacker, and Brayden has done really well at outside linebacker,” Gilbert said. “All the seniors just know the system, and they really performed well. Josh Munoz, Cale Matlock and Coda Bunch are three others that come to mind immediately. We know what we’ve got with them. They’re very headsy and can be plugged in wherever we need them to be.”
Tahlequah will be the weight room throughout July before beginning fall camp in August. The Tigers' season opener is Sept. 2 against Sapulpa at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.