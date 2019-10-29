Super Bowl champs

The Tahlequah Tigers first grade football team defeated Adair, 19-0, in the Super Bowl on Oct. 19 in Grove to complete a 9-1 season. Left to right are Jovanni Falcon, James Perry, Zaccheus Crispiniano, Rigby Armstrong, Casen McCormick, Cason Barnes, Blake Page, Stetson Tebow, Raker Kirk, Teddy Mendenhall, Keeyan Kingfisher, Issac DuVall and Rayden Wright. Coaches, left to right, are assistant Nick Crittenden and head coach Larry Hall.
