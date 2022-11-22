OKLAHOMA CITY - On average in Oklahoma, the 2022 August roadside survey suggests northern bobwhite's have declined slightly from last year. When broken into regions, the north-central and northeast showed better quail numbers compared to last August.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has conducted surveys in August and October since 1990 to provide an index of quail population fluctuations. The number of quail is to provide an index of quail abundance and indicates reproductive success. The survey shows the quail index is down slightly from last year, 1.56 to 1.53 quail per route. Results from the northeast and north-central regions of the state improved from 2021. Observations in all regions of the state, other than the north-central region, are below their 33-year average. Winter 2021-'22 brought cold fronts and storms that held for negative impacts to quail. Spring and summer brought flash drought. Spring and summer rainfall has been sporadic, coming at times in monsoon-type storms. Over 180 days, most of the state has received less-than-normal rainfall. Biologists can get a better look at bird numbers by analyzing ecoregion basis surveys. No scaled quail were observed during the August 2022 survey.
The August survey's findings have not been the most reliable when it comes to forecasting the hunting season since its start.
For more information, go to https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/sites/default/files/2022-09/2022AugustRoadsideReport.pdf.
