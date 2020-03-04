Northeastern State’s season has come down to survival mode.
The sixth-seeded RiverHawks start postseason play Friday in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Men's Basketball Conference Tournament against third-seeded and 22nd-ranked Missouri Southern in an 8:15 p.m. tipoff at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
NSU, who closed its regular season with a 93-76 win at Emporia State on Feb. 27, goes in at 18-10 under head coach Mark Downey.
Downey feels his team needs to win the conference tournament title in order to earn a berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. Potentially, the RiverHawks would also have to go through No. 2 seed and 15th-ranked Rogers State and top-seeded and No. 1 Northwest Missouri to win the tournament title.
“We’ve got a few losses on our record that you just can’t overcome,” Downey said on Wednesday. “We’ve got to just worry about what’s in front of us.”
But Downey likes where his team is at and thinks it can play with anybody. NSU defeated Rogers State, 89-73, in Claremore on Feb. 8, and the two losses to Missouri Southern and Northwest Missouri were by a combined 14 points.
“I’ll take our best against anybody else’s best and see what happens,” he said. “This team has shown that they’re capable of beating good teams, they’ve also shown that they’re capable of maybe losing games they shouldn’t. We won’t play anybody that we’ll be favored big against for the rest of the tournament, so it’s big boy basketball now and you have to bring your best to have a chance to move forward.
“I feel good about where we’re at. I think we’re playing the best that we’ve played all year.”
The RiverHawks finished the regular season winning three of their final four games. In the closing win over the Hornets, they received 28 points from senior guard Kendrick Thompson, and the 93 points were the most they scored since defeating Southwestern Christian, 100-74, on Dec. 2.
“We played pretty well at Emporia and I saw some things out of our guys that I haven’t seen all year,” Downey said. “Even though Kendrick (Thompson) had a big game scoring the ball, he was good distributing it and getting guys involved. I thought our whole team did a good job of getting the ball moving, making the right play, playing for each other. I think in that regard we’re in a good place.
“Guys seem to be focused. We took Friday off, we took Sunday off, we practiced Saturday and had a great practice. We had another great one on Monday. I think guys are kinda realizing this is win or go home and they’ve got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.”
NSU is led by the guard duo of seniors Caleb Smith and Thompson, who were both chosen All-MIAA Second Team on Tuesday.
Smith leads the team in scoring at 16.3 points, is shooting 46.3 percent overall and 41 percent from behind the 3-point arc, and averages five rebounds. Thompson is right behind at 15.9 points and leads with 78 made 3s and 95 assists.
The RiverHawks are also getting 7.7 points from guard Brad Davis and 7.4 points from Troy Locke off the bench. Forward Josh Ihek, who averages 5.6 points and 4.3 rebounds, was selected to the MIAA All-Defensive Team.
The Lions, who overcame a late deficit to top NSU, 65-62, in Joplin, Missouri on Jan. 29 enter at 21-7 overall. They closed regular season play with wins over Central Missouri and Lincoln.
“They’re good. They’re as talented as anybody in the league,” Downey said. “We played pretty well against them, we just didn’t make free throws to end the game. We didn’t make a couple of plays that we needed to end the game. They did. They made a couple of big shots and it was on their home floor. If we defend like we defended that day we’ll give ourselves a really good chance to win.”
Downey’s biggest concern with the Lions is forward Cam Martin, who he calls the best player in the conference. Martin leads the MIAA in scoring at 24.3 points and is second in field goal percentage at 57.2 percent. He also leads the conference with 9.1 rebounds per game.
“They’ve probably got the best player in the league in my opinion,” Downey said. “Cam Martin is a beast. He’s hard to stop.”
Both teams are 2-0 at neutral sites this season. The RiverHawks defeated Rockhurst, 78-69, at the Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 26 and took down Mary, 85-54, in Alva on Nov. 9. Both of Missouri Southern’s wins (Winona State and Minnesota State-Mankato) came in Kansas City.
“I think we’ve got guys who are mature and have been through a lot, and hopefully that pays off this weekend for us,” Downey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.