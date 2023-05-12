Going into the 17 hole, Northeastern State women’s golfer Yasmin Hang did not know how close she was to an NCAA Regional title.
As she was ready to play the second to last hole, hang asked her assistant coach, Kaylee Peterson where she was sitting. Hang quickly found out she was tied for the lead and needed a strong ending to the tournament. Knowing she would need a birdie on one of the next two holes, Hang locked in.
“I was shocked,” said Hang. “I asked our assistant coach how many shots back I was. She said I was tied first. I knew at the 17 hole I needed to do something. I managed to hole birdie and pared in then just waited until the last girl came in. She pared so luckily I did not need playoffs.”
Shooting one under over the last two holes secured the NCAA Regional victory for the NSU junior. Hang finished the tournament shooting a three-day total of 212 (74-69-69). Her back-to-back three-under-par rounds were key in taking home the NCAA Regional Championship.
“So proud of Yasmin; she has been coming on late this spring,” said head coach Scott Varner. “Her third career win was a monster win. She bogeyed the first hole today, then was rock solid all day. She handled the pressure fabulously with fantastic mental toughness.”
Hang’s win makes her the fourth RiverHawk in school history to make the NCAA Finals and the first to do it since Danielle Miron won her regional in 2004.
“I was shocked I did not know I was the first in so long,” said Hang. “We found out on the ride home. It feels good.”
The winning mindset was a simple one for Hang.
Her driver and long iron game kept her out of trouble and allowed her to get on the green in regulation numerous times throughout the tournament. Getting on the green is just step one for Hang, whose lockdown putting secured the deal.
“Getting on the green in regulation was big for me,” said Hang. “That allowed me to two-putt and give me a chance for birdie. I think most of it is mindset. It is just trying to stay calm and take every hole as it is.”
That mindset has been key to keeping Hang as the constant No. 1 bag for the RiverHawks throughout the season.
“I have a short concentration span,” said Hang. “I have been told to think of anything else besides golf until you get up to the ball and hit it.”
After the gameplay worked to success this last week, Hang will keep that attack plan during the NCAA National Championship on May 16-18 in St. Louis at Fox Run Golf Course.
The West Sussex, England native has never been to St. Louis let alone played Fox Run. Her practice round and how she scouts the course will be vital to how she plays.
“I am looking for where good misses are,” said Hang. “Where you don’t want to be. I am looking for landing spots and how the green breaks so I know where to land and where not to.”
During the season, Hang led the RiverHawks averaging 77.48 a round over 18 holes.
The NCAA National Championship will kick off on Tuesday, May 16, and wrap up the following Thursday. Hang’s tee time has not yet been announced by the NCAA National Championship committee.
