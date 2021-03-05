Tahlequah was able to overcome late-game heroics from Edison’s Xavier Williams and cling to a 68-67 win over the Eagles Friday evening in a Class 5A East Area Tournament loser’s bracket game at Tulsa Memorial High School.
The Tigers (13-10) move on to face Tulsa Will Rogers at 6 p.m. Saturday in Tulsa for the right to advance to the state tournament. Tahlequah will be attempting to punch its tickets for a second straight season. The Ropers fell to Memorial, 54-42, in the area championship game earlier Friday.
“I thought we played well the whole game and then we made a couple turnovers at the end to let them back in it,” Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. “I thought overall we played our best game of the year, and that’s what you want at this point of time.”
Hayden Smith and Trey Young carried the load for the Tigers the entire contest. Smith led with 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, and Young followed with 19 points while knocking down three of the team’s five 3-pointers.
Williams poured in a game-high 36 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, to keep the Eagles close in a contest they led just twice.
Young got the Tigers off to a fast start and scored 11 points in the opening eight minutes. The senior guard hit consecutive 3s and added another basket to put THS up 8-4. He later buried his third trey to give the Tigers an 11-4 edge.
“I thought Trey came out and gave us a big boost early with his shooting,” Klingsick said. “He really got us going and then he was pretty steady all night long.”
The Tigers led by as many as five points on three occasions in the second quarter, and led by seven points (46-39) late in the third after an offensive rebound, basket and free throw by Cale Matlock.
Tahlequah extended its lead to 10 points three times in the fourth. Smith and Young started the quarter with consecutive baskets to make it 52-42, Qua’shon Leathers had a layup to give the Tigers a 54-44 advantage, and Smith scored from the inside to put THS up 56-46.
Klingsick thought Smith played his best game of the season. The sophomore forward had eight of his points on four field goals in the third.
“I thought he played his best game of the year, playing against another pretty good post that was big and strong,” Klingsick said. “He made a ton of really good shots that he wasn’t making earlier in the year. He’s come a long way and he did a great job for us tonight.”
Young went 1 for 2 from the free throw line with 1:03 left to give Tahlequah a 62-56 lead, and the Tigers had a 65-58 cushion with 27 seconds remaining after three straight free throws by Tyler Joice.
Edison trimmed Tahlequah’s lead to 66-64 with 10 seconds showing on the clock after Williams buried a 3 and converted a free throw, and the Eagles got to within 68-67 after Williams hit another 3 with just over two seconds left.
The Tigers went 10 of 16 from the foul line in the fourth, and 6 of 10 over the final minute. Joice converted five of his six attempts in the fourth.
“I was just really proud of them and how they played the whole game,” Klingsick said. “We kept our composure down the stretch pretty well and finished it off.”
Tahlequah senior Hayden Wagers added eight points and canned a 3-pointer early in the second quarter. Leathers, Joice and Matlock each closed with five points, and Tyson Louie added four.
Rogers goes into Saturday’s contest at 13-6. The Ropers had won six consecutive games prior to Friday’s setback.
“It’s going to be another tough game,” Klingsick said. “They’re all tough games at this point of the season. We’re playing our best basketball and we’re going to have to play another really good game on Saturday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.