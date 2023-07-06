Nic Swanson was cruising through four and a third innings of work on June, 25 when Fayetteville manager Ricky Rivera took the ball out of his hands.
Normally a pitcher that was having a day like Swanson’s would have been able to finish the last out of the game. At that point, Swanson had struck out seven, walked one, allowed two hits, and gave up no runs over four and two third innings out of the bullpen.
When Rivera was coming out to the rubber he did not want to put an early end to Swanson’s day he wanted to give him the good news; he was moving up in the Astros’ system.
“It was actually really cool, Riviera came out there and pulled me and said ‘You pitched so well you are going to Asheville’,” said Swanson.
The celebration continued for the former Northeastern State graduate once he made it back to the dugout. His teammates were ready for him to celebrate. After getting soaked by his teammates, Swanson was back in the clubhouse packing up his locker and heading to South Carolina.
“I walked off with a big smile, I went in the dugout and got attacked by a water shower,” said Swanson. “I thought that was cool.”
The move seemed to be a long time coming for Swanson who was slowly merging into one of the best pitchers on the Woodpeckers roster. Over the last six games, Swanson had four scoreless appearances. Throughout his time with the Woodpeckers, Swanson sported a 4-2 record with a 2.61 earned run average over 14 games.
“Just being in the zone, my stuff wins. I just let the guys behind me make the plays for me. You get the bat moving good things happen,” said Swanson on his hot stretch.
Despite pitching well, Swanson did not think he was moving up to Asheville yet.
“I wasn’t really sure, but I kind of had an idea,” said Swanson. “I was just controlling what I could. I was letting that figure itself out.”
Throughout the season Swanson has split time between the bullpen and as a starting pitcher. Over 14 games in Fayetteville, Swanson evenly split his time between the ‘pen and as a starter.
The warm-up is different if he is coming out of the bullpen, but once he steps on the mound there is no difference in the 24-year-old’s mind.
“Nothing much changes for me really,” said Swanson. “I kind of just think the same thing no matter what. The routine is different when you are warming up but the mindset doesn’t change.”
On Monday, July 3, Swanson got his first start with the Tourists. Over four and two-thirds innings, Swanson had a solid debut. Swanson finished with four strikeouts, four this, a pair of walks, and two runs.
The former RiverHawk was happy with his first High-A appearance but knows he can improve on how he finishes.
“It was a good one, I was cruising through the game,” said Swanson. “At the end, I walked a couple of guys and I lost the juice. I thought it was a good start, I am trying to be in the zone more. No walks, I hate walks.”
Even though he has made just one appearance away from Low-A, Swanson can see some difference in the talent, though that does not worry him.
“There is some difference. I see it at plate discipline, but the skill level is not insanely different,” said Swanson. “My stuff still plays at this level and levels above.”
Throughout his time in the Astros’ system, Swanson has shared locker rooms with some of the Astros’ best pitching prospects. Asheville’s roster boasts three top-30 prospects for the Astros, including No. 10 prospect Miguel Ullola.
Getting to join a pitching staff with highly touted prospects should allow Swanson to blossom alongside them.
“I love to sit there and just watch guys’ bullpens and pick their ear,” said Swanson. “But it is still just me still, pitch like I have been and let the results do their thing.”
Swanson will get his next start on Saturday, July 8 at the Bolling Green Hot Rods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.