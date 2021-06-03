Swanson named to ABCA All-Region First Team

The honors keep rolling in for Northeastern State pitcher Nic Swanson.
The freshman pitcher added his third All-Region selection Wednesday after he was named an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Region First Team selection.
Swanson, a product of Bixby High School, previously was named to the Division II College Commissioners Association All-Region Second Team and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central All-Central Region Second Team.
Swanson came up just short of breaking NSU’s single-season strikeout mark in the NCAA Division II era, finishing with 106 in 87 innings.
He posted a 1.55 earned run average, the lowest for a NSU starter since 1996, and his nine wins are the most for a starter in a single season since 2002.
Swanson, who was NSU’s first player to be selected to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-Central Region since 2106, was named to the All-MIAA First Team on May 12.
Swanson recorded 10 strikeouts or more four times in 12 starts, including a season-high 14 on April 17 against Missouri Southern. He collected 11 punchouts against Fort Hays State on April 2, and registered 10 twice in back-to-back starts against Northwest Missouri and Pittsburg State.
In 13 appearances, the right-hander tossed one complete game, allowed 69 hits, walked 22 batters and earned one save in his only relief appearance in the RiverHawks’ season opener against Southern Nazarene.
The RiverHawks went 26-16 overall under head coach Jake Hendrick, who was selected MIAA Coach of the Year. They went 23-10 in MIAA play.
