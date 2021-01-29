Defense was at premium for Tahlequah Friday, and the Lady Tigers zapped Grove, 55-29, in a battle of top 10 teams in Class 5A and 4A at Grove.
The 5A second-ranked Lady Tigers overcame a slow start, and went on to score 50 of the game's final 70 points against the 4A No. 8 Lady Ridgerunners.
The win is the seventh straight for Tahlequah, who improves to 14-2 overall and remains unbeaten in Metro Lakes Conference play at 7-0.
"It was all about team defense," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. "We played really good defense all night, switching defenses up. We played with a lot of energy tonight, and that definitely sparked us on defense."
Faith Springwater led the Lady Tigers with 14 points. Springwater, a junior forward, scored six points in the first and third quarters and got all of her points on seven field goals.
"It was kind of Faith's night to lead us," Qualls said. "She did a great job at the high post against their 2-3. The thing about Faith this year is she's just so much of a playmaker for us. She doesn't really have to score. We count on her to make the right play, and tonight the right play for her was to look for her shot. She was aggressive and did exactly what we needed her to do."
Guard Smalls Goudeau finished with eight points, while Tatum Havens and Kori Rainwater followed with seven each. Senior point guard Kacey Fishinghawk closed with six points, Lily Couch added four, and both Naida Rodriguez and Lydia McAlvain ended with three.
Tahlequah trailed 9-5 before going on a run to take the lead for good. The Lady Tigers led 12-9 after one quarter and pushed their lead to 31-14 at halftime.
Goudeau had six points on three field goals in the second, while Havens added five points and knocked down a 3-pointer. Rainwater had a pair of baskets.
Fishinghawk and Springwater ignited the offense in the third. Fishinghawk buried a pair of 3s, and Springwater had three field goals.
Tahlequah limited two-time Metro Lakes Conference Player of the Year and Central Oklahoma signee Rory Greer to eight points. Greer had 16 points in the first meeting -- a 53-43 Lady Tigers' win in Tahlequah.
"We played really well against [Greer]," Qualls said. "Give credit to Smalls Goudeau and Lydia McAlvain. Everybody just helped out."
The Lady Tigers will be back at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center Tuesday, Feb. 2 when they host 5A No. 11 Pryor in a 6 p.m. tipoff. They will also host 5A fifth-ranked Coweta Friday, Feb. 5.
Tigers continue surge, drop Grove: Tahlequah won its third straight game for the first time this season Friday, defeating Grove, 62-41, in Grove.
The 5A No. 18 Tigers, who improve to 8-8 overall and 4-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference, received double-figure scoring from Hayden Smith, Hayden Wagers and Walker Scott. Smith led with 13 points, while both Wagers and Scott had 10.
"The games matter up through next Friday, so it's a good time for us to put a little streak together," Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. "Hopefully we can continue that next week, but it's definitely good to get back to .500 and see where we fall when the playoffs start. It's definitely good to win three in a row, and we're getting better and better every night."
Tahlequah expanded a 21-16 halftime lead to 41-27 after three quarters and outscored the Ridgerunners, 21-14, over the final eight minutes.
"I thought tonight we played with a lot of energy and played well together," Klingsick said. "We were hitting on all cylinders and it was definitely a good night tonight. We switched defenses a little bit more in the second half. The press got us going a little more and we had a lot of guys hit some big shots."
Smith, a sophomore forward, was at his best during the second quarter, scoring nine of his points on four baskets and a free throw.
"Hayden had a nice game," Klingsick said. "They did a really good job double teaming him most of the game, so he earned all of his points tonight."
Wagers had six of his points in the third. The senior forward got all of his points on five field goals. Wagers has combined for 23 points in his last two outings.
"Wagers did a good job taking the ball to the rim," Klingsick said. "The last three games he's stepped it up and hit some shots."
Scott scored all 10 of his points in the final eight minutes. He knocked down one of Tahlequah's seven 3-pointers, added three other baskets and had a free throw.
"I thought Walker did a good job in the fourth quarter," Klingsick said. "He did some good things."
Tyson Louie finished with seven points and had a 3-pointer. Qua'shon Leathers buried a pair of 3s in the third quarter and closed with six points. Trey Young also finished with six points and had a 3-pointer, and Tyler Joice contributed with five points.
The Tigers will host Pryor Tuesday, Feb. 2 in the first of two games at the TMAC next week. They will face Coweta on Friday, Feb. 5.
