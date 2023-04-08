By Jake Sermersheim
Sometimes it’s a new opportunity, and sometimes it’s just a visit but all roads lead back home.
For a pair of two recent Northeastern State transfer pitchers that rings true. Tahlequah high school alumni Seth Stacey and Tanner Christian transferred to NSU before this season after starting their college careers elsewhere.
“It’s not very often you get to play in your hometown in college,” said Christian. “What NSU has built over the last few years is special and to have the opportunity to come back and play in my hometown is pretty special to me.“
For NSU head coach James Cullinane he saw a chance to bring a pair of strong college athletes home when they entered their names in the transfer portal.
“With the talent in this area, I have prioritized bringing in the best local players since I came to NSU,” Cullinane said. “If you look at our current roster, 24 of our 34 players are from within two hours of Tahlequah. While the talent pool in the area is very competitive, there is also a sense of local pride playing for NSU if you are from the area.”
Stacey’s career started at junior college Seminole State, while Christian began his career with Rose State. Stacey’s eligibility was over after last season coming back home seemed like a natural fit.
On the other hand, Christian’s return to Tahlequah came about after Rose State was not an ideal fit.
“Rose State wasn’t a great fit for me, for bad reasons it just didn’t work out,” said Christian. “It didn’t fit my pitching style. I have so much respect for that school, that’s just how it is sometimes.”
Coming back home was an easy choice for both players.
During recruiting each player saw the same thing; NSU cared about its players. When asked what was different from their previous teams both players sited that the team was ‘like a family.’
This was key in putting both players in a RiverHawks jersey.
“At (Seminole State) the coaches didn’t build relationships with their players and get to know their players,” said Stacey.
“Here at NSU the coaches know what’s going on in your life and are there for you when you need them. What’s also different is how close the team is we get along together and we are always helping someone get better each day.”
Along with having a new family in the NSU roster, Stacey and Christian were able to make their family’s trips to games much shorter.
Compared to the former two to three hours treks their families had to make, the five to 10 minutes to Rousey Field is insignificant.
“My family’s reaction was awesome,” said Stacey. “It’s a lot easier to drive 5 minutes to the field to come to watch me rather than driving 3 hours, so they were pumped when I told them I was coming home.”
This season Christian will sit on the sidelines as he takes a redshirt season.
“He was more of the developmental piece being a multiple sport athlete,” said Cullinan.
“Tanner was tall and lean and out of high school, he needed to get stronger and add weight. He did that in his year at Rose State and came back to Tahlequah and had a great fall for us. We are very excited to see what he does for us next spring.”
While Christian has to wait until next season to fully make his mark with the RiverHawks, Stacey is looking to continue writing the story he began at Tahlequah High School.
During his time with the Tigers, Stacey was one of the best pitchers in the area racking up a bevy of awards. With the Tigers, Stacey was named the 2018 and 2019 District 5A-4 Pitcher of the Year, the ’18 and ’19 Golden Spike Award winner, and a three-time Most Valuable Pitcher from THS (2017-2019).
“Because I am pitching back in my hometown and getting to start the first game of the series as I did in high school,” said Stacey.
During his time with the Tigers, Stacey pitched one perfect game, and six no-hitters, while adding a 1.87 earned run average and 308 strikeouts setting a career record.
This season Stacey has a 4-6 record with a 4.75 ERA with 51 strikeouts over 53 innings pitched. Stacey has won his last two games striking out seven in both games.
Stacey, Christian, and the rest of the Riverhawks open a three-game home series with Fort Hays State starting Friday, April 6.
