Tahlequah 3rd Grade Football Super Bowl Champs

The Tahlequah third-grade football team went 11-0 and defeated Miami, 28-0, in the Super Bowl at Doc Wadley Stadium on Oct. 30. Players front row from left to right: Teddy Mendenhall, Asher Dallis, Raker Kirk, Rigby Armstrong, Hunter Hale, Gage Trammel, Ryan Bailey, Zeke Martin, Kaden Hammons, Jovanni Falcon, Keeyan Kingfisher. Players back row from left to right: Zacchaeus Crispiniano, Gavin Rankin, Cason Barnes, Rayden Wright, Issac DuVall, Kaius Deere, Paul Walls, Stetson Tebow, Clay Taylor, Ty Havens, Casen McCormick. Coaches from left to right: Billy Rankin Assistant Coach, Larry Hall Head Coach, Nick Crittenden Assistant Coach, Lane Trammel Assistant Coach.