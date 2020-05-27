Tahlequah AD Matt Cloud has a plan in place

Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud has put a plan in place.
After a Tuesday meeting with 63 of the 64 Class 5A and 6A athletic directors and superintendents from throughout the state, Cloud and Tahlequah High School coaches have established some guidelines and a start date for summer sports activities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s two largest classes came to an agreement to level the playing field and to also help prevent another coronavirus spike.
“Even though we’re all competitors, we agreed to do the same thing and I trust them,” Cloud said on Wednesday. “I trust that they’re going to do that. I can’t say that for every school, but schools that were involved in that meeting, I trust them.”
Cloud’s proposal will be presented to the Tahlequah School Board of Education in a special meeting on June 11. Cloud has June 12 marked as a return start date. Class 5A and 6A agreed to a June 8 start date.
“Are we going to be behind? Maybe, but we’ll catch back up for sure,” Cloud said. “I want to keep the kids safe. I want to keep our coaches safe. But I also think that athletics in the summer is vital to those kids, to their lives. We’re going to do everything we can to keep them safe, get them back strong, get them back in shape and get them healthy. Hopefully, other people will follow suit so we can have a fall season.”
The proposal comes after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s proposal of guidelines didn’t pass in a vote held on Friday, May 22. The OSSAA, which is holding another meeting on June 9 that could change things again, originally had a three-phase policy in place.
Cloud’s guidelines are similar to what the OSSAA put forth.
Cloud, who wants to limit numbers in weight rooms, gyms and facilities, have temperatures taken and keep equipment sanitized, fears if some sort of structure isn’t put in place, fall sports could be eliminated altogether with another surge in the coronavirus.
“I think some schools are starting much too quick, and I’m really nervous about fall sports being cancelled if there’s a second wave,” Cloud said. “The governing body put out a great proposal. They were going to allow us to do more than we’ve ever done in the summertime. They kind of gave some leeway, and some are less restrictive.”
Cloud wanted a little more time to make sure he has items such as masks and touchless thermometers ready.
“This gives us a little more time to secure masks, to secure disinfectants, the touchless thermometers, which we needed,” he said. “Tahlequah Public Schools has ordered all of that stuff, and we’ve come up with, between the head coaches and myself, we’ve come up with a great plan to keep our kids safe. We’re going to have a checklist that they have to go through and answer on an iPad. When they walk in, the coaches will ask them the questions, they’ll take their temperature, and that’s going to be logged. Really, contact tracing is kind of what we’re doing.”
Summer activities would include football camps, fastpitch softball league play, basketball camps and league play, and volleyball camps and league play.
“We usually have a summer season in volleyball, in softball, in basketball,” Cloud said. “All of our sports are going to have the opportunity to start up on June 12 with board approval. We’re going to present this to the board, and ultimately it’s the board’s decision. Either way, we’re going to live with it.”
