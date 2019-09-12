Tahlequah and Coweta collide again on Friday

Tahlequah remembers quite well how its season came to an abrupt end last season.
The Tigers were stunned by Coweta at Doc Wadley Stadium in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs after a historic 9-1 regular season.
The rivals meet again Friday in a 7 p.m. kickoff in Coweta. It will be the fourth meeting between the two schools since 2017. The Tigers have won two of the three last matchups, including a 47-37 regular season win last year in Tahlequah.
Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert doesn’t buy into the revenge factor. It’s another game on the schedule.
“They ended our season last year in that first-round loss,” Gilbert said on Monday. “People talk about revenge or whatever, but we control what we can control. What’s going to determine whether we play really well or not, or if we’re successful, are those guys in that locker room. It has nothing to do with what’s outside the locker room. As long as we stay focused upon who we are we’re going to continue to get better. Coweta presents a lot of challenges.”
Last week, Tahlequah was about as good as one would expect in a season opener. The Tigers were dominant in a 42-21 win home win over Fort Gibson.
The offense, led by senior quarterback Tate Christian and senior running back Dae Dae Leathers, was electric, both on the ground and through the air. The Tigers closed with 475 total yards.
Christian was nearly perfect, completing 10 of 12 passes for 194 yards. He threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers — a 56-yard toss to Tristan King on the game’s first play, a 13-yard pass to Kobey Baker, a 53-yard connection to Bradley Pruitt, and a seven-yard pass to Jaxon Jones.
“Year one and year two is a big difference for a quarterback,” Gilbert said. “Tate’s much more comfortable with what we’re doing and he has a great understanding of where we’re at and what we need from him. He knows he has guys around him that can make plays. From the quarterback position he played about as clean as you possibly could.”
Leathers ran for 266 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns, including a 99-yard bolt for a score that gave the Tigers a 28-0 lead and a knockout punch.
But the offensive line, with three new starters, was the biggest positive.
Seniors Blake Corn and Hayden Napier were the knowns going in, but center Joe Hendrix, right guard Lance Holcolmb and right tackle Kooper McAlvain were impressive as a trio in making their debuts together as starters.
“I think the execution was great,” Gilbert said of the offensive line. “We believed that we could execute at that level, we just didn’t know if it would happen as quickly as it did. It really started with play one. Up front, those guys did a great job.
“Dae Dae had a big night, but on that first level, the holes and creases were there for him to be able to do the things he can do.”
Hendrix graded out the best up front, and others who got into the mix were Tristan Walters, Justin Hitchcock, Brandon Jackson and Montana Wood.
Defensively, the Tigers reached their weekly goal of 9-5-9 under defensive coordinator Keith Wilson. Led by senior linebacker Dylan Parish’s career-high 14 tackles and a tackle for a loss, they graded out at 9-5-94. Tahlequah also forced a pair of turnovers — interceptions by Baker and King. Baker and Qua’shon Leathers also reached double figures in tackles with 10 each. The defense had a goal line stand prior to Leathers’ 99-yard TD.
“The pursuit was really good,” Gilbert said. “What we were concerned about going in was some of the motion and formations that we may or may not have seen. The defensive staff had them really prepared and there weren’t any busts when it came to alignment.
“I think you go with the heart of the defense and that was Dylan Parish and Angel Quezada. They played really well.”
Coweta dropped its season opener to Class 4A, second-ranked Wagoner, 36-27.
The Tigers, under first-year head coach Tim Harper, were limited to 33 rushing yards against the Bulldogs. Quarterback Gage Hamm threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns in his starting debut. Hamm, a sophomore, replaces J.D. Geneva, who transferred to Tulsa Union. Hamm had TD passes to Blake Lair and Mason Ford.
“They’re a lot of 10 personnel, four receiver sets on offense,” Gilbert said. “They’re going to spread the ball out. They are running it more than they are throwing it. Last year it was the opposite. Their quarterback has a high ceiling and throws a really good football. We will be tested more in the secondary. Up front we’ve got to be able to get some pressure and make him uncomfortable.”
Defensively, Coweta allowed 296 total yards to Wagoner.
“Defensively, they return pretty much their entire defense,” Gilbert said. “They run to the ball a lot like we do. They’re very aggressive, give great effort and pursue the ball. They’re fundamentally sound and don’t make a lot of mistakes. It’s going to be a challenge to run the football against them.”
