Tahlequah announces two new head coaches

Tahlequah High School filled three head coaching positions in boys basketball, girls soccer and cheerleading, and added an assistant football coach at a Tahlequah School Board of Education on Thursday, June 11.
Marcus Klingsick will replace Duane Jones as Tigers’ head basketball coach. Klingsick, who will also be a math teacher, has been a head coach for 24 years. His last stop was at Sherman (Texas) High School where he coached for two seasons. Klingsick also coached in Katy (Texas).
The Tigers went 18-9 overall and 10-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference last season under Jones, who stepped down following the season. It was Tahlequah’s first state tournament appearance in 11 years.
“He’s been in the business a long time and there’s a lot of stability in him,” Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud said on Monday. “He’s done this for 24 years so he’s got some wherewithal and he understands kids. We were looking for an established coach that’s been around, and he’s done it at a high level. He’s been all the way down from 2A, all the way to 6A. I think he’s going to be a positive guy with a lot of integrity. He’s a student of the game. You can tell he really prepares for each game. He’s exactly what we were looking for, and he’s a good math teacher.”
Stacie Grooms will take over as girls soccer coach after 11 years as both an assistant and head coach at Westville High School. Grooms, who replaces Stepanie Doherty, was the head coach for nine years. The Lady Tigers went 3-1 in a shortened 2020 season.
“She’s another high integrity person that had a really good program each year at Westville,” Cloud said. “ She came highly recommended from several people that I talked to. We were looking for a soccer-first type head coach. Sometimes you don’t find those, and we found it.” She’s got tons of soccer experience all the way from the youth to the high school level. She fit what we were needing here.”
Mandi Stafford was named the new cheer coach. Stafford will take over for Chrissy Waldhor, who was head coach for the last two years. Stafford, also a counselor at Tahlequah High School, assisted for three years under both Vickie Elliot and Chrissy Waldhor.
McKinley Whitfield joins the Tigers’ football coaching staff and will coach defensive backs. Whitfield played collegiately at the University of Tulsa and was previously the defensive backs coach at Tulsa Edison Prep. He replaces John Williams and will also assist in track and field.
“He’s a younger guy with high energy,” Cloud said. “He played for Coach [Philip] Montgomery at TU and he’s got a lot of his values. He’s a good hire for us and a good young guy that wants to be around it.”
The Tigers have gone 9-2 the last two seasons under head coach Brad Gilbert, and they won their first district championship since 1991 last season.
