The Eighth Annual Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet will be Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Tahlequah Schools Athletic Department has created an Athletic Hall of Fame to recognize the past athletes that excelled in the classroom and on the field.
"This is our opportunity to show the community and businesses in town what we are accomplishing," said Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud.
At the banquet, five former athletes and two coaches will be inducted into the Tahlequah High School Hall of Fame. The inductees this year include Vickie Elliott, Randee O'Donnell, Laromie Hammer, Hestin Lamons, James Rappe, Jessica Hembree, and Kyle Rozell.
Each of the inductees are being featured by TDP during the next few days, telling things about their lives and careers.
The Feb. 4 edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press is scheduled to include an interview with Matt Cloud, Tahlequah athletic director, explaining more of the events set for that evening, as well as how the selection process is conducted. In the Thursday, Feb. 2 editionwill be two of the seven features on former Tigers.
The event will take place at Chota Conference Center at 3307 Seven Clans Ave. in Tahlequah. The reception will be at 6 p.m., with the banquet following at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $100, and table purchases, which seat eight, are $500.
For more information, call Cloud at 918-458-4154.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.