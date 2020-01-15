Six former athletes will be recognized at the sixth annual Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Chota Conference Center.
This year’s individuals to be inducted are Herbert Rozell, Erica Sampson, Phil Baker, Jeremy McClure, Bo Connor and David Box.
The reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the banquet at 7 p.m.
“This is our opportunity to get the community and businesses back on campus to show what we are accomplishing, and recognizing the past athletes that excelled in the classroom and on the field,” Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud said in a press release.
Rozell, a 1950 graduate, was a four-year letterman in baseball at Northeastern State. He was the principal at Tahlequah High School from 1969-1973, Oklahoma State Senator from 1975-2004, and is in the Northeastern State Athletics Hall of Fame (1991).
Sampson, a 2011 THS graduate, was a four-sport standout in fastpitch softball, basketball, track and slowpitch softball. She was an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection in fastpitch (2010) and slowpitch (2011), and captain of the first fastpitch team to reach a state tournament. Sampson was a member of the University of Oklahoma’s 2013 national champion softball team, team captain at the University of Tulsa in 2015 and is Vype Magazine Tahlequah Tigers’ All-Time Best.
Baker, class of 1972, won nine conference championships over 16 seasons as a junior high coach. During that time he compiled a 96-43 record. He was a junior college All-American in football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, member of the Norsemen 1958 national runner-up team and is a member of the NEO Athletics Hall of Fame.
McClure graduated from Tahlequah in 1995 and was a standout in football, track and power lifting. He earned All-State honors as a linebacker from the Oklahoma Coaches Association and Tulsa World. McClure, named one of the All-Time Best Linebackers by Vype Magazine, was a three-year starter at the University of Tulsa and a team captain in 1999. He is a University of Tulsa All-Elite Team Award winner.
Connor competed in football and wrestling at Tahlequah and graduated in 1993. He was an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State pick in wrestling. Connor holds the Tahlequah school record for interceptions in a single season, was a two-time regional champion on the mat, Co-Valedictorian in 1993, three-year starter at Cornell University, and is listed as Tahlequah’s All-Time Best Defensive Back by Vype.
Box, a 1982 graduate, was a two-time state runner-up in tennis for the Tigers and an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection. He was a captain for the University of Oklahoma in 1985, a member of the All-Big Eight Team and All-Big Eight Conference runner-up. More recently, Box earned 2018 United States Tennis Association Oklahoma Adult Player of the Year honors.
Individual tickets for the banquet are $40, and tables (eight guests) are $320. Table purchases get special recognition. For more information, contact Matt Cloud at 918-458-4154.
