The Tahlequah High School baseball program will hold a summer baseball camp starting June 20.
The camp will be for local players who will be entering first through eighth grades for the 2022-23 school year and will be at the high school baseball field.
Campers are asked to bring any baseball equipment they have. Drinks will be provided each day of the camp, which concludes June 23. Each camp day will begin at 9 a.m. and finish at noon with a check-in time of 8:45 a.m.
Cost is $50 per player, which includes a t-shirt. Payments will be accepted in cash or check at camp check in. Checks are to be payable to Tahlequah Public Schools.
For more information, contach Sam Nelson, 918-949-0010, or nelsons@tahlequahschools.org.
Baseball tryouts: The Tahlequah High School baseball program will have tryouts for those currently in eighth grade Tuesday, May 3.
The tryouts will be at the Tahlequah High School baseball field and be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It’s for those interested in playing on the high school baseball team during the 2022-23 school year.
In the case of inclement weather, tryouts will take place in the Central gym. Updates on the location will be posted on the Tahlequah Tiger Facebook page.
Those trying out will need baseball pants, t-shirt or jersey, hat, and any baseball equipment they might need.
For questions, contact Sam Nelson, Tahlequah High School head baseball coach, nelsons@tahlequahschools.org.
