Tahlequah senior standout guard Jaxon Jones has been named the Metro Lakes Conference Most Valuable Player.
Jones, who helped lead the Tigers to their first state tournament berth in 11 years, is averaging 19 points per game.
The Northeastern State signee is shooting 43.9 percent overall, 41.1 percent from behind the 3-point arc, and leads the Tigers in both rebounding (five per game) and assists (3.9).
Jones poured in a career-high 38 points against Tulsa Edison Prep in the championship game of the Port City Classic in Catoosa on Jan. 25. He’s scored 30 points or more five times, and made a season-high eight 3-pointers at Claremore on Jan. 17. Jones knocked down seven 3-pointers twice, doing so on consecutive days against Broken Bow and Edison.
Tanner Christian received second team honors for the Tigers, while both Hayden Wagers and Qua’shon Leathers were named honorable mention. Christian is second on the team in scoring at 7.8 points and averages 3.8rebounds, Wagers is averaging 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds, and Leathers is averaging 5.3 points to go along with a team-high 1.8 steals.
The Class 5A No. 10 Tigers are 18-9 overall and finished 10-4 in conference play under head coach Duane Jones.
Collinsville, who won the conference championship, had the Offensive Player of the Year (Ethan Cole) and Defensive Player of the Year (Gage Tacket).
First team selections are Caison Hartloff (Claremore), Gage Longshore (Collinsville), Jaden Garner (Skiatook), Ryan Freeman (Pryor) and Chandler Wheeler (Coweta).
Joining Christian on the second team are Glenpool’s Isaac Tiger, Grove’s Aason Cross, Coweta’s Jacob Mills and Pryor’s Nic Jordan.
Bowin, Springwater earn first team honors: Tahlequah senior forward Kloe Bowin and sophomore forward Faith Springwater both landed spots on the Metro Lakes Conference First Team.
Bowin, a Rogers State signee, is second on the team in both scoring (8.7 points) and rebounding (5.7). She leads Tahlequah with 70 blocked shots and is shooting a team-high 54.5 percent overall from the floor.
Springwater leads the Lady Tigers in scoring at 12.6 points. She also leads the team with seven rebounds per game. Springwater is shooting a team-high 41.2 percent from 3-point territory and 46.5 percent overall.
Senior point guard Kynli Heist, junior guard Kacey Fishinghawk and sophomore guard Lydia McAlvain are honorable mention selections. Heist is averaging 7.5 points and has 34 3-point field goals, Fishinghawk leads THS with 39 makes from 3-point range and is averaging seven points, and McAlvain averages 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.
The 5A fifth-ranked Lady Tigers are 19-7 overall, finished 10-4 in the conference, and advanced to their third state tournament in the last four years under head coach David Qualls.
Grove’s Rory Gree was named the Metro Lakes Conference Most Valuable Player, Claremore’s Hailey Grant was chosen Offensive Player of the Year, and Coweta’s Madison Wheat was selected as Defensive Player of the Year.
Joining Bowin and Springwater on the first team are Linda Brice (Coweta), Elizabeth Cash (Grove), and Rylie Looney (Pryor).
Second team selections include Claremore’s Maddie Hardage, Skiatook’s Taylor Hight, Pryor’s Rhett Looney, Coweta’s Lexi Mercer and Grove’s Mikalle Pair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.