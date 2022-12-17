The Tahlequah Tigers Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams both got wins on Friday night, defeating Grove.
The boys’ team got a 59-40 win, led by Hayden Smith’s 12 points. Cash McAlvain, Shaun Young, and Donovan Smith each had 8 points, as well. They used a big quarter to secure win, a quarter in which they scored 22 points.
Zelle Guerrero added six points, while Rayce Stopp, Brycen Smith, and Lukas Wooldridge each contributed five points. Cole Robertson had two points of his own.
The girls’ team secured a 47-38 win, in which their leading scorer was Kori Rainwater with 17 points. Madison Matthews had 12 points, Jadyn Buttery added 10, Talyn Dick scored six, and Jerzey Retzloff add two.
