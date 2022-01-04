Due to a scheduling conflict at the Claremore gym, Tuesday night basketball games were moved to Tahlequah. When the night was over, chances are, the Claremore teams probably were wishing they’d stayed home. The Tahlequah Lady Tigers took the Claremore girls to school, winning 75-35, while the Tiger boys logged an “ugly win,” according to Coach Marcus Klingsick, but a win, nonetheless, 47-34.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Tigers started slow, and only led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter. Lydia McAlvain owned the second period, pounding home 13 of her game-high 23 points in the quarter, to hel[ direct the Lady Tigers to a substantial 30-15 lead at intermission.
The Lady Tigers outscored Claremore 21-5 in the third quarter, and 24-15 in the final eight minutes.
After McAlvain’s 23 points, 10 other Lady tigers chipped in points. Kori Rainwater finished with 14, the only other Tahlequah girl in double figures.
TIGERS 47
CLAREMORE 34
The Tigers had to claw back from behind to grab their victory. Claremore led 12-9 at the end of the first, and still had a three-point lead at halftime, 18-15.
In the third period, the Tigers started hitting their shots, and making Claremore miss, resulting in a 30-24 Tahlequah lead going into the last quarter. The Tigers took that quarter as well, 14-10, for the win.
Cale Matlock led the Tigers with 11 points, including crucial free throws down the stretch, while Tyler Joice finished with 10. Seven other Tigers contributed to the win.
