Tahlequah stayed unbeaten in District 5A-4 with a commanding 10-0 road win over Glenpool Tuesday.
Senior pitcher Mikah Vann tossed a complete-game shutout where she gave up just five hits and recorded nine strikeouts, and the bottom half of the lineup combined for nine hits.
The Lady Tigers improved to 15-5 overall and 6-0 in 5A-4 under head coach Chris Ray.
Tahlequah, who was paced by freshman Riley Dotson's four hits, jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning and added five more in the second to take control. Dotson went 4 for 5 at the plate with a pair of doubles and finished with two RBIs.
Senior third baseman Jayley Ray followed Dotson with three hits. Ray had two doubles and a team-high three RBIs.
From the top of the lineup, junior Charlea Cochran finished with two hits, including a double, and knocked in a pair of runs. Amelia Miller also had a multi-hit performance, going 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs.
Tahlequah, who defeated Glenpool, 5-3, on Aug. 16 in Tahlequah, will remain on the road Saturday, Sept. 3 when it visits Durant (9-8, 4-1).
