Tahlequah scored quickly and often Thursday and erased McAlester, 10-0, in fastpitch softball in Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers, who received a complete-game shutout from senior pitcher Mikah Vann and got a four-hit performance from junior Charlea Cochran, won its fourth consecutive game and improved to 13-4 overall under head coach Chris Ray. They also stayed unbeaten in District 5A-4, moving to 5-0.
Vann allowed just two hits across six scoreless innings. She registered 11 strikeouts and did not issue a walk. Vann was coming off a 14 strikeout performance in the Lady Tigers’ 3-1 road win Tuesday against Shawnee.
Offensively, Tahlequah scored three runs in the first inning and put the contest out of reach with a six-run third inning.
Cochran went 4 for 4 at the plate with three runs scored and had a two-run single during the third. She tripled to lead off the first inning.
Senior Jayley Ray followed with three hits and also drove in a pair of runs. Ray had an RBI double in the third and added a run-scoring single during the sixth.
Freshman Riley Dotson and junior Paisley Qualls each finished with two hits. Dotson had an RBI single in the first inning, and Qualls delivered an RBI double in the third.
Vann, Jadyn Buttery, Maddy Parish and Jersey Retzloff had one hit apiece for the Lady Tigers.
Tahlequah will be at the Murray State College Festival Friday and take on Silo and Tishomingo.
