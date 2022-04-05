The Tahlequah boys golf team took eight place in the team standings Tuesday in the Bishop Kelley Invitational at LaFortune Park Golf Course.
The Tigers, who shot a 337, were led by freshman Kaden Tibbett, who shot a 78 and finished 10th in the individual standings.
Sophomore Jack Vance followed Tibbett with an 83, and freshman Noah Taylor finished at 87. Junior Cade Mashburn shot an 89, junior Ryan Clark was two strokes behind Mashburn with a 91, and senior Dex Dotson competed as an individual and shot a 92.
Tahlequah will host the Tahlequah Invitational at Cherokee Springs Golf Course on April 12. The Tigers will then be in the Metro Lakes Conference Tournament on April 14 at Page Belcher (Stone Creek).
