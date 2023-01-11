The Tahlequah Tigers, 7-5, went on the road Tuesday, Jan. 10 and got a much-needed win, defeating the Pryor Tigers, 77-42.
The Tigers used scoring from 12 different players to get the dominating win at the Pryor basketball arena.
The two leading scorers were Shaun Young and Lukas Wooldridge, each scoring 12 points. Brycen Smith was the next leader with 10 points. Hayden Smith and Avery Fields were next with seven points each. Zeke Guerrero, Cash McAlvain, and Donovan Smith all had six points, while Cole Robertson had four. Cale Matlock had three points, while Tristan Collins and Cort Vance each had two.
“We played hard and together. We were able to get some separation and get some guys an opportunity at extended minutes,” said Tahlequah Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge. “We challenged our guys to share the ball and be intense defensively.”
Next up for Tahlequah is a home game against Skiatook this Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
