Tahlequah had no problems with Tulsa East Central Thursday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Class 5A 18th-ranked Lady Tigers picked up their 15th win of the season with a sweep in three sets (25-13, 25-7, 25-19). They improved to 15-9 overall under head coach Don Ogden.
Tahlequah took control from the very start, scoring 10 of the first 15 points in the opening set. The Lady Tigers closed with an 8-3 run. In the second set, they started with a 15-2 run. The Tahlequah junior varsity played the entire third set.
"We're happy to get our 15th win, and obviously our plan is to continue to win ball games," Ogden said. "We need to make sure to position ourselves to be a regional host. I'm happy with the win.
"We needed to come out and take care of business. We felt like if we got the first two sets we could get some more girls playing time. It's a job interview for the junior varsity because we're going to graduate five kids. We want them to be able to get out on the court in front of everybody and get some evaluations."
Tahlequah finished with 26 kills on 76 swings as a team. Senior Dorothy Swearingen led the way with sevel kills and did so on just 13 swings. Kori Rainwater and senior Lola Brownfield both had four kills on a combined 25 swings.
"We hit it at a nice clip and that's what we're also looking for," Ogden said.
Six different Tahlequah players had at least one serve ace. The Lady Tigers, who finished with 16 as a team, were led by Rainwater's six. Brownfield and McKayla Horn each had three.
Senior Lydia McAlvain led the Lady Tigers with 20 assists, and Gracie Brewer posted a team-high six digs. Sadie Foster followed with five digs.
Tahlequah, now winners of four straight matches, host 4A No. 7 Catoosa on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Lady Tigers also host Tulsa NOAH Tuesday, Oct. 5.
