District championships have been hard to come by for Tahlequah.
There hasn't been one in 27 years.
Now, the unbeaten and third-ranked Tigers are one step away.
They can reach the top Thursday night when they visit Memorial in a District 5A-4 matchup at LaFortune Stadium in Tulsa.
Tahlequah, also off to its best start since 1991 at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district play under head coach Brad Gilbert, is coming off a 41-10 win over Tulsa East Central last Friday at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers were put in a district title scenario after No. 10 Claremore dropped a 34-27 decision to Skiatook last week.
"If we win Thursday night we're district champions, and that's where we want to be," Gilbert said on Tuesday. "It's a great testament to these young men and everything they've done up to this point and our coaching staff that does a tremendous job. We're in a position to do something that hasn't been done since 1991, so we need to make sure that we go about the opportunity the right way and make the most of it and make it a night to remember for us and this program.
"It's just one more step in the right direction of where we want to go. Winning a district championship doesn't tell me of the success we've had. We see it on a daily basis with these young men and just how they go about doing everything that they're supposed to. It's been that way for years. I know this is kind of what we strive for, but success isn't determined by championships, it's determined by the young men and their character."
The Chargers enter Thursday's contest at 1-7 overall and 1-4 in 5A-4. They snapped a nine-game losing streak going back to last year in last week's 20-6 win over Tulsa Rogers.
"They're athletic," Gilbert said. "They've had their struggles this year, but it's a team that presents challenges because they're so athletic on both sides of the ball. What's important is that we go in with the right frame of mind and we're mentally prepared for the football game and we establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Hopefully we play the way we are capable of playing Thursday night so we can say that we are the district champs."
Tahlequah senior running back Dae Dae Leathers reached a pinnacle against East Central, surpassing Cayden Aldridge as the program's all-time leading rusher. Leathers went for 129 yards on 16 carries and got into the end zone three times. He's currently at 3,294 yards for his career and at 1,292 through eight games this year with 17 TDs.
"Obviously Dae Dae is a special football player at the high school level," Gilbert said. "His ability to run the football is up there with anybody. He's got really good vision, lateral movement, top-end speed after that first cut is there and he plays bigger than his size. There's a lot of things that he does really well. It's nice to break records, set records, whatever it might be. I think it does speak a little about where the program is, there's no question about that."
"He's handled everything the right way. He hasn't made that big of a deal out of it. There's been other media come in and interview him and he's still been the same guy. I think it's important that Dae Dae has handled it the way that he has."
Quick starts have been Tahlequah's motto throughout the season. The Tigers continued their tendency against the Cardinals by scoring on the game's first offensive snap when senior quarterback Tate Christian tossed a 54-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Tristan King. It was the second consecutive week the duo connected for a score on the first snap. Tahlequah has dominated in the opening quarter where it's outnumbering its opponents, 104-10.
"It's not a relief for us, but it allows us to take a breath," Gilbert said of the quick starts. "It allows everybody to settle down. There's no question, when you score on the first play or first drive, it does...it allows things to just settle in place."
Christian has completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,019 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. King has 20 receptions, eight of those for touchdowns, for 363 yards. Kobey Baker leads the team in catches with 23 and has 242 yards with one score. The Tigers are averaging 345.5 yards of total offense with 207.5 of that coming on the ground.
Tahlequah's defense, which has allowed 10 points or less on three occasions, is led by senior defensive end Blake Corn and senior linebacker Dylan Parish. Corn leads the team in tackles for losses (11) and quarterback sacks (six), and Parish has a team-best 70 total tackles with eight of those for losses.
As a team, the Tigers have 16.5 sacks and 50 tackles for losses. Linebacker Angel Quezada has 54 tackles, and linebacker Carson Ferguson has nine tackles for losses. Defensive back Qua'shon Leathers is second on the team with 64 tackles and has two interceptions, which matches Baker and King. Tahlequah has forced 10 turnovers, eight coming on interceptions.
