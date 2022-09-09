Tahlequah locked up its second straight District 5A-4 championship Thursday after hammering McAlester, 20-1, on the road.
The Lady Tigers, who had a combined 16 hits and 18 RBIs from their first five hitters in the lineup, moved to 19-5 overall and stayed unbeaten in district play at 9-0 under head coach Chris Ray.
Tahlequah can go unblemished in 5A-4 with a win over Durant Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah.
Freshman Riley Dotson paced the Lady Tigers with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate, while Charlea Cochran, Jayley Ray, Jadyn Buttery and Ameila Miller each added three hits. As a team, Tahlequah ended with 21 hits and scored six of its runs during the fourth inning.
Dotson had a home run, double, scored four runs and drove in a team-high six runs. Miller doubled and knocked in four runs, Buttery homered and closed with three RBIs, and Ray had a pair of doubles and also drove in three runs. Cochran had two RBIs from the top of the lineup.
“It was probably the best offensive performance we’ve had all year,” said Ray, who notched his 400th career victory as a head coach in the Lady Tigers’ 1-0 shutout win over Durant on Sept. 3. “The first five in the lineup were 16 for 22 with four doubles…Riley hit an inside-the-park home run and Jadyn hit one out. The last week or so, the entire team is seeing the ball really well. The team batting average is .365…that’s pretty good.”
The win matched a season-best five-game winning streak for Tahlequah, who also received another solid outing from senior pitcher Mikah Vann.
Vann allowed one unearned run on five hits in five innings and improved to 14-3 on the season in the pitcher’s circle. She finished with four strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
