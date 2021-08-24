Tahlequah climbs back into the win column

Tahlequah remained perfect in District 5A-4 play Tuesday with an easy 11-1 road win over McAlester.
The Lady Tigers, who moved to 11-4 overall and 4-0 in district games under head coach Chris Ray, tallied 13 hits and got another solid outing from junior pitcher Mikah Vann.
Tahlequah, who never trailed and opened with a 3-0 lead in the first inning, received at least one hit from everybody in the lineup.
“We were very sharp as a team tonight,” Ray said. “We came out with a good approach at the plate and scored four in the first two innings. We finished them off with two solid innings in the sixth and seventh. Every player in the lineup had a hit.
“It was a good team win. Our goal was to start a new winning streak tonight, and we did that.”
Seniors Lexi Hannah and Hailey Enlow, sophomore Jadyn Buttery and Vann led with two hits apiece. Hannah doubled twice and drove in a game-high three runs, and both Mia Allen and Buttery followed with a pair of RBIs.
In the pitcher’s circle, Vann allowed one earned run on eight hits over seven innings. She finished with 11 strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
“The pitching was excellent,” Ray said. “Mikah hit her spots very well and kept them under control. Our defense was really good. We made all the routine plays, plus a couple of spectacular ones.”
Allen highlighted the three-run first with a two-run double that scored Enlow and Amelia Miller, and Vann crossed home plate in the second on a Hannah RBI double. Vann started the frame with a double to right-center field.
In a three-run sixth inning, Hannah had a two-run double. The Lady Tigers closed with four runs in the seventh and were lifted by three straight run-scoring singles from Charlea Cochran, Buttery and Vann.
Tahlequah will visit Glenpool Tuesday, Aug. 31. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Warriors, 12-1, in their home opener on Aug. 17.
