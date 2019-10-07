Tahlequah closes regular season with win over Muskogee

Tahlequah closed its regular season in style Monday.
The Lady Tigers had four players finish with at least two hits, were flawless defensively and received a solid outing from junior pitcher Bailey Jones in a 7-1 home win over Muskogee.
Tahlequah finishes regular season play at 19-16 under head coach Chris Ray.
“We scored four out of the six innings, we pitched it really well, hitting our spots good, and we didn’t have any mistakes defensively,” Ray said. “I told the kids, ‘You’ve just got to shrink the game down to an inning, and if you win every inning everything else takes care of itself.’ I feel a little bit more confident going into the regional tournament now based off our performances the last three games.”
The Lady Tigers will host a Class 5A Regional Tournament beginning Wednesday at noon when they play Tulsa Edison. Second-seeded Claremore will play No. 3 seed Tulsa Memorial in the second game at 2 p.m.
Monday’s win is the second straight for Ray’s group. Tahlequah defeated Checotah, 13-12, last week at home to erase what was a four-game losing streak.
Ray saw things change against Fort Gibson last week, although his team suffered a 2-1 loss.
“I thought it turned around for us at Fort Gibson,” Ray said. “We pitched it well in that game and played good defense. You could see the enthusiasm in the dugout and I think they were starting to focus in a little bit more, knowing that the playoffs were getting here. We built on that momentum going into the Checotah game. We had some adversity in that game. We were down 8-3 at one point and just kept fighting.”
The Lady Tigers got a large bulk of their offensive production early against the Lady Roughers, who finish their regular season at 9-17 under head coach Don Yates.
They scored four of their runs over the first two innings. In the opening frame, Mia Allen drove in McKenna Wofford on an RBI single, and Betty Danner singled and later stole home to make it 2-0. Danner brought home both runs in the second when she singled to score Lexi Hannah and Wofford.
Allen added her second run-scoring single in the fifth to give Tahlequah a five-run lead, and Jones doubled to center field with two outs to bring across Allen and make it 6-0.
The Lady Tigers’ final run came in the sixth inning on another RBI single from Allen, this time bringing home Wofford to complete the scoring.
Allen and Danner both finished with three hits to pace an offense that finished with 11 hits. Allen had a game-high three RBIs, and Danner followed with two. Hannah and Jayley Ray each had two hits.
Muskogee, led by Karsyn York’s two hits from the top of the lineup, got its only run in the sixth on a Shania Henry triple to left that plated York.
Jones limited the Lady Roughers to four hits across seven innings. Jones allowed one earned run, posted four strikeouts and issued one walk.
Muskogee’s other hit came on a single from Feather Johnson.
