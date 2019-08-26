Bailey Jones and Mikah Vann combined on a no-hitter, and Tahlequah bombarded Tulsa Memorial for the second time in just over a week Monday evening.
The Lady Tigers, now winners of five consecutive games dating back to the final day of the Broken Arrow Tournament, also did as they pleased with the bats in a 21-0 victory.
In a starting role, Jones was spotless. She needed only 27 pitches to breeze through three innings. The junior had a strike percentage of 81.5 and recorded four strikeouts without issuing a walk.
Vann finished off the Lady Chargers over the final two innings and had a pair of strikeouts. Memorial’s only baserunner reached on an error during the fourth inning.
The win puts Tahlequah at an even 6-6 on the season under head coach Chris Ray.
Senior McKenna Wofford continued to stay hot with the stick, going 2 for 3 with a double and driving in a team-high four runs. Wofford, who is hitting .581 through 12 games, has had two hits or more in each of her last five games. She has a home run, six doubles and a team-best 17 RBIs on the season.
There were plenty of other Lady Tigers who contributed Monday.
Savannah Wiggins had an inside-the-park home run, two hits and knocked in two runs from the top of the lineup.
Lexi Hannah had two hits, including a triple, and brought home a run.
Nevaeh Moreno, Vann and Mia Allen each had two hits and combined for seven RBIs in the six through eight spots of the lineup.
Freshman Jayley Ray drove in three runs.
Betty Danner and Allen both returned from injuries that have hampered them over the last two weeks. Danner had a double and three walks in four trips, while Allen added two singles and finished with two RBIs.
The Lady Tigers, who closed with 15 hits, also reached base 12 times on walks.
They opened with an eight-run first inning, followed with 10 in the second, added two in the third and completed the scoring with a single run during the fourth.
In the opening frame, Hannah started the scoring with an RBI triple to left, Moreno later made it 4-0 with a two-run single to left, and Wiggins capped the inning with her home run that went down the left-field line.
Ray highlighted the 10-run outburst in the second with a single to right field that brought home both Vann and Allen and extended the Lady Tiger lead to 12 runs.
The win puts Tahlequah at 4-0 in District 5A-4. McAlester, Thursday’s opponent, is the only other district team without a loss. The Lady Tigers will host Tulsa Will Rogers (0-5, 0-5) in a 5 p.m. start Tuesday.
