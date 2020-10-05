Tahlequah closed its regular season with a pair of losses Friday at the Bixby Festival and will begin postseason play Thursday.
The Tigers, now 17-16 overall under head coach Chris Ray, suffered a 3-2 loss to Bixby and an 8-0 setback to Edmond Deer Creek. They will host a Class 5A Regional Tournament Thursday and Friday, taking on Tulsa Nathan Hale in the tournament opener at noon.
In the loss to Bixby, Tahlequah was led offensively by freshman Madi Matthews, who had two hits in two trips to the plate. The Tigers, who finished with five hits as a team, received a home run from Jersey Retzloff and singles from Lexi Hannah and Charlea Cochran.
Tahlequah scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Retzloff homered to left field with one out in the fifth to get the Lady Tigers to within 2-1, and Cochran stole home in the sixth that made it 3-2.
Senior Bailey Jones went the distance in the pitcher’s circle. Jones allowed two earned runs on nine hits, struck out one and issued three walks.
Tahlequah struggled to get anything going offensively in the loss to Deer Creek, finishing with just three hits. Mikah Vann singled with two outs in the opening frame, Hailey Enlow led off the second with a single, and Hannah singled with one out in the third.
Deer Creek put the contest out of a reach with a seven-run fourth inning. The Lady Antlers, who ended with 11 hits, got all they would need with a run in the home-half in the first.
Vann gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits across four innings as the starting pitcher. Vann, who gave up three home runs, recorded a pair of strikeouts and walked three.
Joining fourth-seeded Hale (0-12, 0-8 in 5A-3) in the regional tournament are second-seeded Pryor (15-16, 8-4 in 5A-3) and No. 3 seed Tulsa (4-13, 1-9 in 5A-4) Memorial. Tahlequah, the top seed, defeated Memorial twice in the regular season by scores of 14-0 and 23-0. The Lady Tigers suffered an 8-1 loss at Pryor on Aug. 11.
