Both Tahlequah cross country teams claimed spots in the Class 5A Oklahoma Secondary School Athletics Association Cross Country State Championships with top five finishes on Saturday at the 5A East Regional Meet at Case Community Park in Sand Springs.
Lily Couch was 10th individually to lead the Lady Tigers, who placed fifth as a team, and Eric Burns was 10th individually for the Tigers, who finished third behind Bishop Kelley and Guthrie.
Couch, a sophomore, had a time of 22:07.62, and Burns, a sophomore, ran an 18:05.44.
The Tigers had three others place inside the top 20 — Brady Perez was 11th with a time of 18:08.45, and Jack McKee ran an 18:14.50 to finish 14th.
Juniors Blaine Jones and Ahmik Davis were both inside the top 25. Jones finished with a time of 18:34.43 (22nd), and Davis was 24th with an 18:40.25.
Junior Jerron Sherrill was 31st individually, running an 18:58.77, and junior Eddie Barns placed 45th with a time of 19:29.93.
For the Lady Tigers, freshman Salendia Melo followed Couch, finishing 23rd with a time of 23:14.77. Junior Neida Aguilar ran a 23:50.28 (34th), freshman Emma Maxwell was 50th with a 24:41.60, junior Charlsie Whittmore was 52nd (24:48.81), senior Rachel Geasland finished 57th (25:05.30), and freshman Nayely Gonzalez ran a 25:22.44 to place 61st.
The 5A OSSAA Cross Country State Championships will be held on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
