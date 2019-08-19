Tahlequah picked up where it left from the Broken Arrow Tournament and throttled Tulsa Memorial, 20-0, Monday evening in Tulsa.
The Lady Tigers pounded out 19 hits and scored 12 of their runs in the first inning.
The win is the second straight for Tahlequah and second-year head coach Chris Ray. More importantly, the Lady Tigers, now 3-6 overall, move to 2-0 in District 5A-4.
Navaeh Moreno provided a team-best four hits and drove in four runs. Lexi Hannah and McKenna Wofford followed with three hits each, and three players — Savannah Wiggins, Mykah Vann and Bailey Jones — closed with two hits.
In the opening frame, Wofford knocked in a pair of runs on a single, while Vann, Wiggins, Hannah, Jones and Moreno each had RBI singles.
The Lady Tigers extended their lead to 18 runs in the second inning and scored one run apiece in the third and fifth innings.
Jones and Vann combined on the shutout from the pitcher’s circle and limited Memorial to three hits. Jones allowed two hits and struck out six over three innings in a starting role. Vann gave up one hit and had two strikeouts in two innings of relief.
Wofford followed Moreno with three RBIs, and both Hannah and Vann knocked in two runs.
Tahlequah will travel to Pryor (6-4, 2-0 in 5A-3) in a non-district matchup Tuesday in a 5 p.m. start. The Lady Tigers will be back home Thursday against Glenpool (0-3, 0-2 in 5A-4), also a 5 p.m. start.
Lady Tigers end drought at Broken Arrow Tournament
Tahlequah snapped a five-game slide and defeated Mannford, 9-3, to close play at the Broken Arrow Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 2-6 under second-year head coach Chris Ray, broke out offensively for the first time this season as five different players had two hits and they collected 12 as a team.
Senior McKenna Wofford was the catalyst, going 2 for 3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and a game-high four RBIs.
Nevaeh Moreno drove in a pair of runs and had two hits, and Lexi Hannah, Savannah Wiggins and Mykah Vann each had two hits. Hannah and Josie Moffitt both doubled.
The Lady Tigers wasted no time with the bats as they scored twice in the opening frame, added four runs in the second and took a 9-0 lead in the third.
Tahlequah entered the contest hitting just .151 as a team. The Lady Tigers were averaging only one run per contest, had a team on-base percentage of .223 and were limited to two extra-base hits through their first seven games.
Junior Bailey Jones went the distance from the pitcher’s circle. Jones allowed two earned runs on nine hits over five innings. Jones finished with one strikeout and did not issue a walk. Fifty of her 67 pitches were strikes.
Tahlequah’s losing streak extended to five games on Saturday with consecutive setbacks to Broken Arrow (11-1) and Westmoore (10-2).
Wofford and Wiggins had the only hits, both singles, against Broken Arrow. Wofford drove in the lone run with a two-out single to center in the third inning, scoring Moffitt.
Jones allowed 10 earned runs on 10 hits in 3.1 innings as the starting pitcher. She gave up three home runs and walked three.
The Lady Tigers struck first with a run in the opening frame against Westmoore when Hannah got aboard on a one-out single and scored on a Wofford double to center. The other run came in the second on a Vann RBI groundout that plated Jayley Ray from third base. Ray led off the inning with a single to center.
Tahlequah ended with four hits and committed a season-high four errors.
Vann gave up 10 runs, four of which were earned, on 11 hits in 4.1 innings of work as the starter. The freshman had one strikeout and did not issue a walk.
