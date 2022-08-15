Tahlequah defeats Muskogee, Jenks and Mustang at BA Tournament

Tahlequah defeated both Muskogee and Jenks Friday, and topped Mustang on Saturday to go 3-2 at the Broken Arrow Tournament.
The Lady Tigers suffered a Friday loss to Moore and suffered a setback to Westmoore in their finale on Saturday.
Senior pitcher Mikah Vann tossed a five-inning no-hitter in Tahlequah’s 8-0 win over Muskogee. Vann recorded nine strikeouts and did not issue a walk. Muskogee’s only base runner came in the first inning when leadoff hitter Jaye Barnoski reached on an error.
Senior third baseman Jayley Ray and junior catcher Jadyn Buttery each had two hits to pace the Lady Tigers’ lineup. Ray and Buttery each drove in one run, and Ray scored a pair of runs.
Freshman left fielder Riley Dotson drove in a team-high three runs, two of those on a two-run double during Tahlequah’s four-run second inning.
Charela Cochran, Vann, Dotson, Maddy Parish and Loren Walker closed with one hit apiece.
The Lady Tigers got all they would need in a three-run fourth and went on to post a 4-2 win over Jenks.
Sophomore Amelia Miller delivered a two-run single to highlight the fourth inning, and Dotson had two of the Lady Tigers’s five hits and knocked in a run during the fifth and Ray got aboard on a leadoff single.
Vann earned the win, allowing four hits across six innings. The left-hander recorded a pair of strikeouts and walked two batters.
Tahlequah’s most impressive win came in a late rally against Mustang where the Lady Tigers scored four times in the sixth inning to claim a 7-6 victory.
Dotson had a game-high three hits and brought home the game-winning run with an RBI single, following a triple by Vann and consecutive walks to Ray and Buttery.
Cochran followed Dotson with two hits, including a double, and Vann led with three RBIs.
Dotson picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle. In three innings of relief, she allowed one earned run on two hits. In a starting role, Vann gave up five earned runs on seven hits in three innings. Vann had two strikeouts and issued one walk.
Tahlequah’s lone run in a 6-1 setback to Westmoore came on an RBI double to left-center field by Ray in the opening frame. Ray’s double brought home Cochran, who led off with a single. Cochran had two of the Lady Tigers’ six hits.
In a 9-3 loss to Moore, the Lady Tigers scored two of their runs during the second. Cochran had an RBI double to highlight the inning. Buttery had a sacrifice fly to center field in the first inning that brought across Cochran, who led off with a single and went to finish with a team-high two hits.
