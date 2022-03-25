Tahlequah downs Poteau, falls to Red Oak

Tahlequah came away with a split Friday on day two of the Tiger/Zebra Classic in Pryor.
The Tigers, who are now 4-7 overall under head coach Sam Nelson, opened with a 4-1 win over Poteau before falling to Red Oak, 8-2.
Native Yahola went the distance on the mound to earn the win for the Tigers against Poteau. Yahola gave up one earned run on seven hits in seven innings. He finished with three strikeouts and issued just one walk.
The Tigers scored the game's first four runs, including single runs in the first and second innings. They added two more during the fourth.
Tyler Joice doubled to left field and brought home Beckett Robinson in the opening frame. Robinson, who had a game-high three hits, reached on an infield single.
In the second inning, Brody Younger was hit by a pitch and later crossed home plate on a wild pitch to give Tahlequah a two-run lead.
Jacob Morrison put the Tigers up 4-0 in the fourth with a two-out, two-run single to center field, scoring Younger and Matt Talburt. Younger and Talburt both got aboard on walks.
Poteau got its only run in the fifth inning.
Robinson went 3 for 4 at the plate and also doubled, while Talburt went 2 for 2 with a run scored. Morrison led with two RBIs, and Dylan Leep joined Joice and Robinson with a double.
Tahlequah, who suffered a 2-1 loss to Oktaha to open the three-day classic on Thursday, will take on McAlester Saturday.
